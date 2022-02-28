“The era of authoritarian imperialism is back with a vengeance,” a Wall Street Journal editorial proclaimed hours before Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Ukraine is only the first target,” the editorial entitled “Russia’s Looming War in Europe” continued.
Russia’s latest dictator, President Vladimir Putin, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday following Russia’s initial incursion into contested provinces the previous Sunday.
History makes clear that when emboldened dictators go to war in Europe it costs U.S. treasure and blood to put them down.
Putin, emboldened by his successful takeover of Crimea, encouraged by his hardline military leaders, armed with massive and well-equipped land, sea, air, and cyber forces, strengthened by Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, his eastern border secured via a new pact with China, chose war to bring Ukraine back under Russian control. He has made it clear for years that his ultimate goal is to re-establish the old Soviet sphere of control in eastern Europe.
Unwilling to risk all-out war with a nuclear powerhouse, NATO and the U.S. will try to disrupt Putin’s takeover of Ukraine by supplying arms and supplies to resistance forces and imposing stiff economic sanctions on Russia. Should Ukraine be subdued, Putin will methodically turn his attention to other former Soviet satellites, many now members of NATO. While NATO will mobilize and deploy troops and arms to these areas, the treaty to fully defend NATO partners has never been tested.
Populations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania next door to Russia will be watching what happens in Ukraine. Any widespread bloodshed, targeted assassinations, economic collapse, or fuel supply chaos will supplement Putin’s intimidation capacity to coerce them back under Russian influence.
Have no doubt that China is watching as it holds Putin’s hand during this invasion. Any Putin success exposing weakness of will and/or power in the West will embolden China to move more aggressively to extend its power and control in the East, initially against Taiwan. Lack of Russian success will do the opposite.
“Russia and China want to topple the U.S.-led international order and create spheres of influence they dominate,” wrote The Wall Street Journal.
What will the United States do?
Nothing if you listen to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former President Donald Trump, who applauded Putin’s initial incursion. Trump even called Putin’s strategy “genius.” Other Republicans initially saw political opportunity, so blasted President Joe Biden as “weak.” Many later joined with Democrats to support sanctions Biden orchestrated carefully with Europe.
Both Russia and China “see a retreating America, consumed with internal division, and they are going to exploit it,” wrote The Wall Street Journal.
Meanwhile, back in Mississippi, military families still weary from two decades of National Guard deployments related to Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, will be the first impacted by this new war. Deployments to support new active duty missions to Europe will start soon with Asia deployments likely to follow.
A week ago Sunday the world changed, and not for the better. Once again, a megalomaniac dictator instigated war in Europe. Eventually, this will impact us all.
“Execute judgment and righteousness, and deliver the plundered out of the hand of the oppressor” – Jeremiah 22:3.