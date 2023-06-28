At least once a week, I come across a column by a conservative (or even supposedly "libertarian-leaning") writer whose usual beat runs the gamut from "government is too big" to "taxes are too high" to "regulations are too onerous" to "by golly, America is turning into [insert Totalitarian Regime of the Week here] because Marxists have been running the show for decades!"

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for June 2023

Thomas L. Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp

Newsletters

THOMAS L. KNAPP is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. Email him at media@thegarrisoncenter.org.

Tags

Recommended for you