Over the last couple of years, the Oren Dunn City Museum has been refurbished and redesigned. Now, we want to add some programing for you.
We’re taking tiny steps toward this goal in two ways.
Right now, we will accept reservations via telephone and email for you to research your family history at the museum. We have a plethora of information at our fingertips, literally, including databases like ancestry.com, newspapers.com, The Chicago Defender through Proquest, the National Archives and Records Administration and a list of others. Additionally, for those who prefer something more tangible, we have a series of city directories for Tupelo in book form.
Some of our volunteers, like Linda Wright, are seasoned researchers who have mined this kind of information and can offer assistance. Linda comes in on Tuesdays and always has some relevant information to share.
Most recently, the museum, with the assistance of the Mississippi Humanities Council, held a genealogy workshop at the Lee County Library. Our speaker, Jennifer McGillan, works as the coordinator of manuscripts in the Mitchell Memorial Library at Mississippi State University. She gave us tons of tips on going back in time.
McGillan will host a conference at Mississippi State from 1 until 5 p.m. on June 3. We will stream the event here at the museum for those unable to venture to Starkville. We also have guides McGillan left for us and will make those available to you when you come through.
OK. So, what does family history have to do with “real” history? I’ve been asked that question a million times. Our stories – our collective stories – give us many clues about the past in a larger scheme of things.
For instance, I’m reading a paper written by Janis McCoy in 1977 while she was a student at the University of Mississippi. She wrote it for a Vaughn Grisham class, and the paper gives a brief history of East Tupelo.
At one time, East Tupelo was incorporated as a town. It had a board of aldermen and mayor and marshal. Those people, individuals, had families. They contributed in various ways to their community. The stories of their lives and the lives of their families tell us the greater story of East Tupelo, the same area that is a section of the All-America City today.
Additionally, we continue to work on our project exploring the culture and community that once was Shakerag. Although the houses and businesses and churches no longer exist, the families of those who lived there still reside here. Their stories fill in the gaps for the rest of us. We learn more about our Tupelo Story.
Why do we care so much about this city’s story? This county’s story?
For years, Tupelo and Lee County have led the way in this state. Our people have fared well on the regional and national scene. Many of our institutions have gone beyond the expected. Again, as George McLean would say, our human capital – our people have made the difference in this, our collective history.
Because of this, we’re also forming a history club. Beginning in July, we will meet once a month to discuss various books and topics. If you are interested, please contact me through email. This costs nothing to join or attend. We just want to share stories. Our stories. Our communities’ stories.