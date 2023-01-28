Point by Dr. Ed. Holliday
Almost a year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine. That war has affected everyone around the world in many ways, including Mississippians and all Americans.
The Ukrainian people have fought diligently for their freedom. Western countries led by the United States have poured billions into Ukraine. American taxpayers are supplying over $50 billion in military and humanitarian aid — so far.
I would love to see Russian President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers pushed back into Russia, but many strategic questions need to be asked about funding, how a nuclear armed Russia might act in defeat and could a regime change lead to a much worse chaotic situation in Russia? (Anyone heard of Putin’s Chef?)
Are the same Americans who engineered the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan the ones pondering these national security questions? (They left $80 billion in equipment to the Taliban.) We must ask Ukraine, after seeing one official fired for having $400,000 in U.S. currency in a suitcase, how many more corrupt officials are siphoning American taxpayer’s funding? Will Congress demand a full audit of everything going into the Ukraine? Are American taxpayers ready for future humongous Pentagon bills asking for more hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to replace old weapons sent to Ukraine with newer, more expensive weapons?
We can test the competence of our political leaders of both parties with this defining question: how and when will the drained Strategic Petroleum Reserves be replenished?President Biden released the oil last year to help drive down gasoline prices. National security demands it be replenished. The money received for the sales (sold when gasoline was higher) must be used very soon to refill reserves. If our political leaders of both parties squander this timely opportunity, and they foolishly wait until gas prices skyrocket again and outrageously ask taxpayers for additional money, then everyone in Congress and the White House should be fired by the American people.
Follow the money, and hold all our politicians’ feet to the fire!
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
As is often the occasion that Dr. Holliday and I have centered on the same subject but for entirely different reasons and from totally opposite perspectives.
My issue is this: this country is teetering on the brink of financial overload, we have children who are going to bed hungry every night, homeless populations are exploding, the cost of medical care is out of reach for millions Americans, farmers need subsidies to help feed the nation, our country’s infrastructure (roads, bridges, outdated government buildings, utilities equipment) is crumbling, and we are literally sending billions of dollars to Ukraine every month to support it’s war with Russia.
This country has to find a balance between protecting international democratic ideals — and, indeed, protecting our democratically-governed partners across the word — from fascism communism, authoritarianism and hostile aggression in general, and meeting the needs of our people here at home. To come to the aid of our friends is one thing. To be the primary source of aid, protection and defense across the globe is quite another.
To be sure, I’m not an isolationist. Nor is it my position that we should not aid and assist countries which are at threat from murderous, war crime tactics like those taking place in Ukraine. I am well aware of Ukraine’s desperate and dire needs. We should help. We are obligated to help. But we are also obligated to help ourselves in the homeland.
As fellow Americans, we are obligated to feed our own, provide quality health care, promote adequate funding for quality public educational and workforce development services, make our communities and neighborhoods safer. But we’ve limited our ability to fix our own problems here at home because we’ve dedicated precious resources abroad.
According to the Keil Institute for the World Economy, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, the U.S. has spent upwards of $50 billion for humanitarian, financial and military support. Since 2014, the U.S. has spent untold hundreds of billions of dollars in support of NATO and European defense.
Since the Truman Administration and the Marshall Plan, this country and all aspects of its government have emphasized the strategic need to fight aggression around the world against democratic principles and democracies. But what about fighting illiteracy, malnourishment, crime and decay here at home?
