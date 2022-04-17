Point by Dr. Ed Holiday
Who will protect our tender and impressionable children? President Biden, his appointed administration and many Democrat leaders have become leftist activists working with zeal to indoctrinate even our children from kindergarten to second grade with gender fluidity ideology. They shatter childhood innocence with confusing messages that not all boys have boy body parts and not all girls have girl body parts — and if these children want to change to be either a boy or a girl then that is possible and encouraged.
Alabama recently outlawed surgical and chemical castration of young boys, but Biden’s Justice Department has promised to vigorously fight that law. We have absolutely no long-term studies determining outcomes for child gender swapping. We are experimenting on an entire generation without any federal laws passed, without any congressional hearings, and with total disregard for parents.
One outcome is certain, when a young boy’s testicles are cut out or a young girl is surgically manipulated into a boy, neither can mature to create the next generation. These gender “lessons” (some say grooming) are being supported in heavily Democrat-controlled areas, therefore, children of color are among the first subjects undergoing gender experimentation. Will Black parents stand silently by as their Black boys are converted into eunuchs and their little girls are sterilized?
Right now, because of the clout that the Black communities have within the Democratic Party, all of this can be stopped immediately by Black pastors and community leaders influencing the Democratic leaders to end this gender confusion experimentation now. The challenge to protect all our impressionable children and their tender minds should be overwhelmingly bipartisan.
But if the Black community and elected Democrats cannot stop this nonsense immediately, it will most certainly define the midterm elections this fall. And I predict that the parents and grandparents of all skin colors will rise to protect all children from Biden’s tragic urge to interject confusion, chaos and disaster into our young children’s innocent lives.
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
Two quick points upfront before addressing the point itself.
One, no one in my family favors transgender girls playing girls sports. It is a patently unfair concept.
Two, the public discourse regarding “gender fluidity” is not a Democratic or Republican issue. As a Democrat, I just stated my position. Therefore, it is misleading, disingenuous and actually demagoguery to state otherwise. I know of several individuals who vote Republican who believe a child and his parents alone should decide what child’s orientation and identification should be. It’s not for a political pontificator from Mississippi, Arizona or New York to make that decision. It’s called libertarianism.
When did we get to the point that others should decide what a family’s dynamic is? Yes, we are there, but — and how — did we get there?
Now, to the stated point: At some stage in our society’s evolution — or should I say devolution — we have to accept that mankind is changing, and not necessarily for the better. But I trust that God, through Jesus Christ, will sort all that out.
God will separate the sheep from the goats. God will separate the wheat from the chaff. It will not be for me or anyone else to stand in judgement of others.
Whether we’re talking about cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, sexual promiscuity or thievery. We are not called to judge or condemn. We are called to trust God in his ultimate judgement and to love His children. God is the ultimate and final judge, not any of us.
Plainly put, my family is foursquare opposed to the transgender lifestyle and choices. But neither I nor any member of my family can control those choices. Instead, we choose to live by God’s words and precepts. And we pray that all of God’s children will choose to do the same.
Let him who is void of sin cast the first stone.