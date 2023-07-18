“A $100 Billion Wealth Migration Tilts U.S. Economy’s Center of Gravity South,” read the headline on Bloomberg.com. “For the first time, six fast-growing states in the South – Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee – are contributing more to the national GDP than the Northeast,” continued the article.

Newsletters

BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you