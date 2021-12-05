Once again, over the last month, I have attended several funerals. I always come away with a message that really speaks to my heart whether from the preacher, pastor or a person making beautiful remarks about the person being funeralized.
Many of the remarks are about that person fulfilling their mission in life and how they made an impact in life and on the people left behind. How they were workers in the church; how they loved everybody and you could tell it; how they were leaders and never looked for any confirmation of their calling. How they were steadfast and unmovable in their faith. How they loved everybody they met.
I began to ponder over the messages I had heard. I believe all of us are put on this earth with a purpose to be a blessing in some ways to others. It is up to us to find that purpose and make a difference. Some of us are blessed with incredible intelligence to lead nations and people. Some of us are blessed with a heart ‘full of gold’ to help others. Some of us have the ability to go in and out among people of all races and creeds, showcasing the love of God.
Fred Rogers said, "If only you could sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to people you may never even dream of…”
I remember Deforest “Dee” Parks, a senior in high school in 1979, who stepped out of his comfort zone for me. It was prom time, and there was one other young black girl besides me in our class. There was only one young black man, who was a junior, and he had asked the other young lady to the prom.
That left me — in my senior year — without a date to the prom. At that time you could only invite either a junior or senior at the school. I was feeling sad because I had attended my junior prom by myself.
Dee invited me to the prom! He came to my mother’s house, sat in the living room, brought me a corsage, pinned it on me and talked to my mother.
When we got to the prom, he was not intimidated. He was very attentive towards me. We were not boyfriend and girlfriend. He wanted me to have the experience of going to the prom with a date. The courage that it took for him to do this had a profound impact on me.
Over 40 years later, I have had incredible opportunities to share this young white man’s story of love and his importance in my life. I believe that’s why we are placed on this earth — to use the gifts and abilities He has given us to help others.
A passage of scripture says, “…When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour. Thou madest him to have dominion over the works of thy hands; thou hast put all things under his feet…”
What is it about man that he can make an impact on the lives of others during his lifetime? What is it about man that he can be kind and helpful to others? What is it about man that he can love unconditionally?
During this season of thanks and giving, what are you doing to impact the lives of others? You be the judge.