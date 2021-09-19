In the last few months, I have attended so many funerals. Some deaths were young people, and others were older. My soul was stirred by many of the words coming from the different eulogists.
Spiritual words spoken by Dr. Willie Paine as he eulogized Evangelist Teresa Johnson Smith: “The last breath is the beginning of eternity. Life and all its troubles can sometimes wear you out. ... God has a prepared place for a prepared people. In this place there will be no more tears, no more pain, no more being hurt by people, no more struggles, no more being talked about. ... Heaven is a mystery.”
As a little girl, I met Evangelist Smith while visiting my relatives in Chicago. Her roots were in Ripley. She was full of faith and love for God’s people. Later in life, her baby brother, Greg, married my niece, Pam.
Spiritual words spoken by the Rev. Darrell Petties as he eulogized gospel icon Lee Williams: “Today this platform gives me an opportunity to speak on behalf of those who blazed the trail for us. We would be nothing without the personality of so many giants and legends. ... In the year of 1946, some property and gifts were placed in the hands of some people. ... To name a few: Bill Clinton, Dolly Parton, Sylvester Stallone, Steven Spielberg, Andre the Giant, Danny Glover, George W. Bush, Al Green. Another legend was born that same year — Lee Williams. Real legends are remembered by the lessons they leave behind. ... Matthew 25:21 says, ‘His lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.’ ... We will never hear the words "well done" until we learn how to do some things well. ... What did you do with the talents the Master gave you? You have to do the work until the Master comes back. The timing of his return is unknown.”
Williams’s late mother, Cornelia Cummings or “Muh” as she was called, was our church mother. His two sisters Perceta and Wanda attend our church. His sister Vera and I were best friends growing up and roommates in college. Williams was a genuine and humble man who loved the Lord, his family and loved to sing.
As I thought about the sermons I heard, I tried to examine myself.
“What have I done with the talents that I have been given? Have I done some things well? Have I worked? Have I spent more time playing than working? Did I ask the Lord to teach me how to love, teach me how to give, and how to use the talents I have been given? Have I served my family, my church, my community well? Have I allowed life and its troubles to wear me out? Am I preparing for eternity? Am I preparing for my last breath? What have I done with my life? Have I made excuses for not helping others? Have I been an example of a Godly woman for my children and offspring? Have I separated myself from the world? Have I stood for what is right? Have I pleased the Lord? Am I preparing for my earthly benediction?
Later that night, on our prayer call with my sister Valerie, nieces and a friend, my prayer and supplication was to ask God to help me, forgive me and to have mercy on my soul. And while the breath is still in my body, allow me to work with the gifts I have been given.
What lessons will you leave behind? While you live, what is your talent or gift that can be used to help others? What can you do to hear the words, “Well done!”? You be the judge.