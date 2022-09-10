David Deming

 Courtesy

I can remember a time, perhaps 35 years ago, when it was possible to treat global warming as a legitimate scientific hypothesis. But in the 1990s, the entire issue became hopelessly politicized. We’re now subjected to an onslaught of radical ideology masquerading as science. As activist Greta Thunberg candidly admitted in 2019, the supposed “climate crisis” is not just concerned with the environment, it’s about “dismantling colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression.”

DAVID DEMING is a geophysicist and professor at the University of Oklahoma.

