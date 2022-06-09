Today is Thursday, June 9, and if you’re reading this email, you’re probably wondering two things:
What happened to Michael Guest?
But, let’s get into the shocking election results in the 3rd Congressional race in central Mississippi.
It was widely expected that U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo would get drawn into a runoff because of the large number of candidates in the 4th Congressional District on the Coast.
But it’s far more surprising that Guest, a former district attorney in Madison and Rankin counties, is being forced into runoff by Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot who has touted his support of former President Donald Trump.
So how in the world could a political newcomer with low name recognition force Guest into a runoff? Here’s how I broke it down and made sense of it:
1. Michael Cassidy had money.
Whenever a challenge is going up against an incumbent, they don’t always have access to money or donations, making their odds of success significantly slim.
We can look to the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District as an example where incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly easily defeated a challenge from a DeSoto County Republican.
2. Cassidy had a message, and he stuck with it.
Cassidy repeatedly hammered Guest for voting in favor of establishing the Jan. 6 Commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Regardless of what you think about that message, voters found it receptive, particularly in rural counties.
3. Low voter turnout.
Overall, turnout was very poor, which isn’t uncommon in a primary election for midterms.
In this case the onus is on the incumbent to remind Republican voters to get out and vote on the day of the election. Instead, Cassidy was able to pounce on a low-interest race and convince GOP voters that they should vote against Guest.
4. Guest had a limited presence in the district leading up to the election.
This is probably the most important point that can’t be understated enough. The prevailing view is that Guest took the race for granted and assumed that his prior name recognition would be enough to win the GOP nomination.
But the problem is when you have an opponent willing to spend over $200,000 of personal money on a Mississippi race, you can’t take anything for granted.
A runoff between Cassidy and Guest will take place on June 28. Scores of new campaign dollars are expected to flood into the state to pump out negative campaign ads.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly and political newcomer Dianne Black have captured their respective party’s nominations in their bids to represent Northeast Mississippi in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Half a year after State Auditor Shad White alleged a community college and private business leaders misspent more than $2 million in taxpayer funds, the state Attorney General is still deciding whether to file suit to recoup those funds.
It could be the end of the year before medical marijuana is available in Mississippi because businesses need time to receive licenses and to grow, test and prepare to sell the products. (The Associated Press)
The state fighting to dismantle abortion rights has a long history of permissive abortion laws. (Mississippi Today)