Point by The Rev. James Hull
As a newspaper columnist of nearly 40 years, I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for many columnists who had a flair for use of the English language. One of those was the late New York Times columnist William Safire. Although Safire and I came from different ends of the political spectrum, there are some areas with which he and I were in total agreement: words should be used in the context of their origin; and words contain universal truths, based on their origin, etymology, if you will.
Safire, coming from his 70’s and 80’s perspective, would be appalled how we have distorted and bastardized certain words in the 2020’s, words like character, competence and truth.
In Safire’s time, the word character was inextricably tied to the test for public service. Character meant having integrity, displaying ethical personal conduct and taking responsibility for one’s actions. Apparently, in some political circles, character is no longer a requirement for public service. In fact, the requirement for character is becoming less and less a requirement for public service. The main requirement, it seems, for public service is the willingness to further a specific agenda or narrative. William Safire would be appalled.
So, if character has become lost in the public service weeds, then competence — the ability to execute the duties of one’s office with a high level of proficiency, knowledge and expertise — has fallen down a rabbit hole, possibly never to be retrieved any time soon.
There is a connection: If character is not necessary to serve in the best interest of the public at large, then neither is competence. Stooges, hacks and tools are being selected, not to serve for good, but to further the pursuit of power.
And that’s why words like democracy, justice and truth, in a country founded on democracy, justice and truth, no longer have meaning. In fact, they no longer have character and competence.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
When you say character, I think of weathering the storms. Adversity comes to all of us in different forms; it is a part of being human. Character is a word that can be summed up by Tennyson’s line, “I am a part of all that I have met.”
I am sure that throughout the American experience some elected officials in Washington have always lacked character. But I agree with you that words like character and competence have been watered down.
Change happens to all generations, but we are experiencing shifting sands pushing us into uncertain times when it comes to words and meanings. And one political party is a grooming factory for the self-proclaimed word police. Being positioned into places of authority, radical extremists on the left are forcing change.
Words that have been used for centuries are being sidelined and hit with social penalties. Pronouns like he and she are being discouraged. Just last month we discovered that cadets in our Air Force are being told to no longer use the words Mom and Dad because these terms are not inclusive.
Proponents of left-wing radicalism are using words to divide us by accusing anyone who doesn’t use their preferred words as haters. Where does it end? What words must be slaughtered to appease these new word gods? How many of us will bow down as the word bullies call us nasty names and take us to court because too few will stand up for freedom of speech? Where is self-expression if one side demands to use their new words or else?
Such abuse of power should not be tolerated in a free society. The new technology and power of the tech titans are driving this left-wing power grab. Beware. Elections most assuredly have consequences. I don’t believe William Safire would bow down and worship these new word police. All Americans should not let the word “apathy” keep them from voting in November!
