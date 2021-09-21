I am a Church Street champion, product of Tupelo Public School District and parent of a child at the Early Childhood Education Center. I want to express my support for the work the Board of Trustees and school district leadership have done this school year to safely drive towards the mission of “serving the community by engaging each student in an excellent education that develops skills and citizenship needed for success in a global society.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou was a guest columnist for the Daily Journal on Aug. 15, 2021. He aptly captured the sentiment of many of us when he shared “I don’t know” has become a regular thought in our current reality, but he appropriately followed with concrete facts about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to mitigate risks according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, Mississippi State Department of Health and North Mississippi Health Services.
I support the decision to require masks to protect all school district stakeholders — staff, students, parents and community members.
I would like to flip the script on Picou because, although we live in a time of unknowns, there are many things I do know about the programs he and his team have implemented to make sure all students receive an excellent education and can meet their future goals.
• Did you know all students pre-K through 12th grade will have access to the Xello system for career awareness? Xello is an online platform that helps students, in an age appropriate way, to understand their background, ability and interests. The long-term goal is to help students learn about career pathways and take steps (schedule classes, find internships, learn about post-secondary opportunities, etc.) to meet their individual goals.
• Did you know the Association for Excellence in Education approved 31 grants totaling $75,014.08 for teachers from ECEC to 12th grade? These will fund teacher-designed, innovative grants to enhance the educational experience of students.
• Did you know students in all 3rd through 5th grade schools have the opportunity to participate in Project Lead the Way modules? These modules provide authentic opportunities for activities, projects and problem solving related to biomedical science, computer science and engineering.
• Did you know students at Tupelo Middle School have the opportunity to take robotics and computer science classes? These students have outlets through their classes and competitions to learn skills related to ever-evolving technology.
• Did you know the Middle College students will be able to graduate with both a high school diploma and an Associate’s degree? The program graduated their first class of 10 students this past May, and the cohort now as 29 students.
What are you doing to make sure our students stay in school and take advantage of opportunities? Are your actions helping or hindering students from meeting their full potential?
I chose to get vaccinated, and I wear a mask to protect you and anyone in your family who is immunocompromised. Thank you for choosing to do your part.