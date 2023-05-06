Former Gov. Phil Bryant released what he says are all of his text and email messages related to a scandal during his time in office where more than $77 million in welfare funds were misspent.
There are questions as to whether what was released are the entirety of the messages, given that Mississippi Today has published other text messages from Bryant related to the scandal that were not included in those released Thursday. Such a discrepancy is worrisome, and Bryant will likely have to address it seeing as the release of documents is related to an ongoing civil court matter.
Nevertheless, there is plenty to gleam from what was released.
First, there is no smoking gun to implicate Bryant. To date, he has not been accused of any illegal activity, and he has routinely maintained that not only did he do nothing illegal but that once he discovered there was possible illegal activity taking place within his administration, he immediately reported it to State Auditor Shad White. The auditor backs up this story.
But that brings us to the second point: While Bryant may have done nothing illegal, it's hard to argue that he didn't do something wrong.
And not just Bryant. Everyone who ever thought it was a good idea to somehow use welfare dollars toward the building of a volleyball facility — even it would house some sort of special program for the community — should be ashamed of themselves.
There was little new in the nearly 450 pages of released correspondence, but reading through them Thursday evening in one setting was enough to make your stomach churn.
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre comes off as a desperate, needy pest. Both Bryant and then-University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett said as much to each other in a text exchange.
Favre is arguably the most high-profile piece of this scandal. He pledged to help build a volleyball stadium at USM, then turned to Bryant to help raise money to cover his pledge. During the same time, he brought the drug company Prevacus to Bryant in hopes of helping to find investors for a concussion cream under development.
Favre merely wanted to find free government money to cover his promises and get his own investments off the ground. He was looking for a handout, and as deadlines loomed for the money to be paid out of his pocket, he became increasingly more frantic in his texts, going so far as to beg Bryant to find a way to make things happen. For anyone who has ever railed against government handouts, surely everyone is with you on this one.
For his part, Bryant somehow thought welfare dollars might be an effective way to help fund the volleyball court at his alma mater. That's inexcusable. His texts and emails revealed nothing illegal; in fact, Bryant repeatedly said the proposals must meet certain criteria as to avoid running afoul of the law.
But Bryant also clearly was helping guide Favre and others in how to make the application pass muster. An application that — at its heart — was meant to use funds designed to help the poor to instead cover Favre's obligations for building a volleyball court.
It may have been legal, but it sure as hell wasn't right.
