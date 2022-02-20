Douglas Carswell, who recently submitted his opinion to the Daily Journal on the proposed law to prohibit the teaching of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Mississippi public schools and universities, is voicing his opinion, not the facts.His place of business, The Mississippi Center for Public Policy, is taking credit for sponsoring the proposed bill currently before our Legislature to change the way history is taught in high schools, colleges and universities. Carswell appears to be clever at twisting the word democracy and its synonyms into a call for a disguised form of censorship.
In the debates about whether the teaching of the CRT is the ruination of America much can be said on both sides of the debate. However, the one thing I have heard and read is that no one disputes the facts that there are many laws, both present and past, that were written in ways that produced outcomes that were inequitable to Black as compared to White citizens. Some of the laws have been changed to speak to those inequities, but how will future generations know?
History is history, it happened and must not be removed from the content being taught in high schools and universities in any state, especially in Mississippi. An example is the separate but equal mantra that I heard growing up. It just doesn’t square when you research the differences in public school per student allocations provide by the Mississippi Legislature to Black students as compared to White ones.
Today, some Mississippi legislators and individuals in the general public are calling for the demise of teaching the CRT and at the same time admitting they aren’t sure they know what it is. Well, to me, if I were to explain it in Mississippi talk, I would say that it is like being at a family reunion of a Confederate flag waving family when a grandchild asks about Uncle Joe. Family members talk about him with pride and recall the stories about his participation in the Civil War that were passed down through generations. He was hailed as a great hero who fought in many famous battles. As the grandchildren grew up, they did some genealogical research and discovered their uncle did fight in the war and was an officer in the Union Army. The adult grandchildren and great grandchildren became livid.
How could their elders grossly misrepresent a part of their family history for generations? What or who gave them to right to remove or substitute the facts from the family’s story? When pressed for an answer, the family historian, herself surprised, reviewed family records and realized several years after the war, Joe came home to the family farm and was disowned by the family. To preserve the family’s secret, the elders at that time relocated Joe to the Confederacy in the oral family history, and he remained there until the truth was discovered. Within days of the discovery, the Confederate flag came down and was replaced by the stars and stripes.
To me, being raised a Methodist, I was taught we are all part of God’s family. As part of that collective family history, we deserve to see the parts that may not reflect positively on decisions made by our forefathers, or even our grandfathers. We need to become aware of all the elements of our growth as a country, even the times when as a family we collectively are shamed by the treatment we inflicted on our own. We also must learn about the parts of history that show collective and individual courage, strength and love for our fellow man as elements of our country’s story.
Changes in some of the most racially discriminating laws were brought about by White as well as Black men and women. Their stories must be told so that Mississippians who will guide this state into the future are not making decisions without the benefit of the whole truth, and not the facts that are cherry-picked by a group of censors appointed by the state. That is really what this CRT fuss is about.