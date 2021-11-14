Point by Ed Holliday
Recently a grand jury indicted Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and community leader the Rev. Charles Penson for allegedly violating an election law. Many people know Davis from her dedicated longtime elected service. She has also served more than three decades teaching thousands of children in Tupelo including my wife.
But before then, when even strong men feared for their lives, a young brave Nettie Davis went throughout Mississippi helping African-Americans register to vote even during the brutal summer of 1964 when Klansmen murdered three civil rights workers in Philadelphia, Mississippi — for doing exactly what Nettie Davis was doing.
She paid poll taxes and passed tests about the U.S. Constitution as was required at that time to vote. She participated in Nashville sit-ins during her college years so that Black Americans could eat with dignity in restaurants just like white citizens did. She is an important part of history not because she was there to witness it but because she helped make history happen.
The Rev. Charles Penson has also been a part of making history during his military career and his long standing as a community leader.
The election law that they allegedly broke is an important law that does not discriminate because of skin color or party affiliation. In fact, I could be wrong, but I believe if the law was removed it would give an unfair advantage to the Republican Party in Mississippi.
It now outlaws the gifting of money or prizes for voting. If the law were to be removed from the books then all political parties and independents could offer cash and prizes for voting. I believe it would be more dangerous than a slippery slope. It would invite treachery into our voting system especially in this era of social media.
Solomon-like wisdom is challenging to find in today’s world, but my prayer for Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi is that such wisdom rooted in common sense and fairness will be found.
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
I’m going to speak to the law. But, first, I’d like to address DA John Weddle: If Weddle can get a grand jury to indict Davis and Penson on a misdemeanor for violating an election law, why was he unable to get a grand jury to indict Karen Carpenter on a misdemeanor for killing a 7-year-old schoolgirl getting off a school bus in front of the child’s house?
The laws are clear: Any driver who passes a stopped school bus has committed a misdemeanor. And any driver who passes a stopped school bus and injures a child boarding or exiting a school bus is guilty of a felony. It’s the law. So why wasn’t Carpenter, who passed a stopped school bus on the righthand side, indicted with what appears to be a clear violation of the law but Davis and Penson are easily charged with what appears to be a grey area? Please ask yourself that question.
The law Davis and Penson are accused of violating, Section 23-15-562, according to several legal scholars I’ve consulted with, may not even be valid, considering how vaguely it is constructed. What constitutes the word “offer?” If Weddle had conducted a fair and earnest investigation, he would have found that neither Davis nor Penson made any offers whatsoever. Both simply “announced” to the public an “offer” made by a totally separate and independent group. Why hasn’t that group been brought up on charges?
Neither Davis nor Penson made any statements on behalf of any candidate, any political party or anything on any ballot.
In my opinion, Weddle is trying to railroad Davis out of office purely for political purposes, and he brought Penson along for the ride.