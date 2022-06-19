A recent Wall Street Journal editorial looked at the complicated opinions surrounding abortion and the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to the editorial, a Gallup poll showed that 55% of Americans identify as pro-choice, while a WSJ poll found that 68% of Americans don’t want SCOTUS to completely overturn Roe.
The editorial goes on to say that while those numbers — on their face — point toward strong support for abortion rights, digging deeper into polling shows that support for abortion goes only so far. For instance, the Gallup poll said ”67% of Americans say abortion should be ’generally legal’ in the first three months of pregnancy. But it falls precipitously to 36% in the second trimester and 20% in the final trimester.”
At the heart of the case before the Supreme Court — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — is the Mississippi law that essentially bans abortion after 15 weeks. Of the law, the WSJ editorial says, “Mississippi is presumably more supportive of the state’s post-15 week ban than is the nation as a whole.”
That’s likely a true statement, but it stood out to me because of recent questions we posed to our subscribers and the surprising responses we received.
Using SurveyMonkey, we polled our paid subscribers. Granted, the poll is not overly scientific and certainly skews whiter, more conservative and likely older than the general population of the state — all of which made the results even more surprising.
We asked, if an abortion law was put on the ballot, for what kind of abortion restriction would you support:
- No limitations on abortion: 11.78%
- Absolute ban on abortion: 28.32%
- Abortion only in cases of danger to the life of the mother, rape or incest: 30.08%
- No abortion after 15 weeks (Mississippi law before SCOTUS): 14.29%
- No abortion after 24 weeks (viability considered highest after this point): 13.78%
- No abortion after 38 weeks (considered full term): 1.75%
In a universe that is most assuredly more conservative than the state as a whole, less than 30% would outright ban abortion. Statistically the same number would allow abortion only in cases that threaten the life of the mother or where rape or incest were involved.
I’m reminded of the Personhood Amendment push in 2011, when 58% of voters defeated a constitutional ballot initiative that would have defined human life as beginning at fertilization.
Polling throughout the battle showed weak support for an initiative that could theoretically ban all abortion. Further complicating matters was the poorly written initiative that some interpreted as possibly banning fertility procedures such as in vitro fertilization.
Mississippi is largely conservative, but we do not see everything in simplistic terms, even on issues as politically divisive as abortion. While you can expect Mississippi to be among the most restrictive abortion states in the nation if SCOTUS overturns Roe, the desire for a complete ban does not appear to exist.
There are exceptions to consider, and — if polling and history are any indication — they include not only rape, incest and the health of the mother but time considerations and unintended consequences as well.