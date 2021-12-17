Because of Gene Autry, we know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen; Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen — yes, and Rudolph. We know that Santa has a sleigh with lots of toys and goodies. And even this year, we’ll track Santa on the Oren Dunn City Museum Facebook page, thanks to NORAD.
Sihya Smith and I stay up late, just to make sure, he’s headed to Tupelo.
But, in 1948, Santa did not come to Tupelo in a sleigh. He parachuted from an airplane.
Wayne and Ray Lemons and George Gwin arranged an event in December that year, scheduled for Dec. 18. Two planes would fly overhead in Tupelo. Santa would jump from one of the planes. The other would blare Christmas carols from mounted loudspeakers and dispense circulars to waiting throngs below. Those sheets of paper bore the names of all the sponsors of this particular event.
And why not put Santa in a plane? To slip the bonds of earth seemed among the most daring feats people could do. After all, we had seen how our airmen had conquered Hitler and the German Nazis. Well, in April 1948, George Welch, an American fighter pilot, took his North American YF-86 during a dive and exceeded Mach 1 — the speed of sound.
So why shouldn’t Wayne Lemons and Jack Parker of Columbus pilot the two planes? Why shouldn’t the jolly elf grab a parachute and jump from the plane? After all, on Christmas Eve, Santa would dive down a plethora of chimneys.
Plans for that Saturday included motoring Santa to what is now Milam School, where the Tupelo High School Band and kids on their bicycles, scooters and, yes, their two legs would escort the visitor from the North Pole through downtown. Santa would ride in a convertible and toss candy to those who stood on the sides of the street.
The parade route didn’t differ much from today’s Reed’s Christmas Parade: east of Jefferson to Church streets; south on Church to Main Street; east on Main to Spring Street; north on Spring to Jefferson and back to the school.
Alas, bad weather prevented the Saturday drop. The sponsors recovered quickly, called Santa at the Pole and let him know they had rescheduled it for 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Children could participate because school dismissed by then.
The plans stayed much the same.
A brief story in the Tupelo Daily Journal on Dec. 21, 1948, revealed that Santa jumped from the plane and landed safely near Willis Heights. He had a little difficulty with his two parachutes, but managed to get to the school via automobile, where the band and the children escorted him through town. The reporter did not reveal the issue with the parachutes.
However, the following year, Santa came into Tupelo by Frisco train. He pulled into the station at noon, Saturday, Dec. 10, 1949. Again, he motored to the Tupelo school campus and led a parade through downtown. All this sponsored by the Tupelo Merchants Committee, led by Norris “Piggy” Caldwell.
Downtown Tupelo lit the way with street decorations, courtesy of the Community Develop Foundation Trade Expansion Committee, headed by Joe Bigner. Charlie Hicks and Willie Gilpin, both committee members, assisted with efforts from Tupelo Power & Light employees under the direction of Ray Aycock.