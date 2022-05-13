The Celtics are playing the Bucks, so this story comes just in time. Now, the Original Celtics team that came to Tupelo in 1941 did not originate in Boston. New York City gave them their beginning.
Before 1941, the Original Celtics took the court as the New York Celtics in 1912, founded by Frank McCormick as what the Pro Basketball Encyclopedia calls a “neighborhood team” from the Lower West Side. This team had so many followers in the so-called “dance hall” circuit, it moved up to play games in Connecticut and New Jersey.
But World War I took McCormick away, and he lost control of the club. McCormick sued his successor, Jim Furey, for control of the name. The New York Celtics disbanded in 1917. But Furey, a department store cashier, and his brother, Thomas, reorganized a team called the Original Celtics. The pair signed players to exclusive contracts in 1918.
The team took the court for between 150 and 200 games a year, according to the Pro Basketball Encyclopedia, and while doing so, gave innovations to the game of basketball such as pivot play, and the switching man-to-man defense.
In fact, the team gained in popularity so much that when the American Basketball League formed in 1925, the Original Celtics became a part of the nine-member league, consisting of the best independent teams.
The Original Celtics won titles in the league in 1926 and, again, in 1927. The ABL kicked them out for winning the first two years, so the team went back to barnstorming.
On Feb. 18, 1941, Purser Hewitt wrote in his column — “Hew-itt to the Line” in the Clarion Ledger — of the Celtics defeating the East Tupelo Tornadoes, 53-33. The Tornados took 26 foul shots and didn’t score from the floor “from the first period until late in the third quarter,” Hewitt wrote.
The two teams met each other in the Lawhon gym that stands today on the east side of Tupelo, right there at Lawhon Elementary School.
There’s more to the story. The East Tupelo Tornado roster contained a couple of names that later would go down in history.
First, B.L. “Country” Graham of Baldwin. He pioneered the one-handed hook shot. But more than that, Sports Illustrated in 1978 listed him os one of the top basketball players in the country coming out of the 1930s. He played at the University of Mississippi from 1936-38, All-SEC in 1938, set 36 SEC scoring records by averaging 16.6 points per game, and led SEC scoring from 1936-1938. In 1938 Graham earned the honor of basketball All-American — the first designation in that sport for Ole Miss. Later, he would become the head coach of the Rebel cagers, earning the designation of the “winningest coach at Ole Miss” with 144 victories, according to his obituary published in 2001.
Elta Odell Rutherford, a guard, also played on the team that night. Rutherford, a Prentiss County native, would spend some of his life in Tupelo, then move to Kossuth, where he coached basketball and served as principal of the high school. Rutherford received his bachelors at Union University in Tennessee after playing basketball and football at what was then known as Sunflower Junior College.
In 1931, Rutherford played for the Baldwin Independents. The Clarion Ledger on March 7, 1931, reported the 25-13 drubbing the Lee County team gave a Clarksdale club. The reporter wrote that Rutherford “at guard proved the big boy though his cousin at center outscored him.” Rudy Rutherford, the cousin, didn’t appear on the East Tupelo Tornado roster for the Celtics game, but apparently “cuz” had game.
Rutherford also would be known in these parts for another reason. He gave us the late Joe Rutherford, whom you knew as this newspaper’s former longtime editorial writer.