The songwriting team of Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon proved prescient when they penned “Bye Bye Blackbird” in 1926 — at least according to the Tupelo story.
Back in 1986, millions of wintering blackbirds roosted in the trees of Tupelo, especially near what is the Tupelo Regional Airport and along Gun Club Road.
The year prior, city employees tried to frighten the birds by shooting off fireworks and broadcasting sounds of birds in distress. It worked, to a degree, forcing the “cloud” to move off about a half mile away.
Then, the city upped the ante in an attempt to kill the fowl by spraying them with a soapy mixture that would take the oil from their feathers and cause them to die of exposure in the cold. The merl left Tupelo that April unscathed because the winter temperatures didn’t cooperate.
By the fall 1986, city officials vowed to kill the birds, even putting about $30,000 in a budget line to do so. The plan: hire a helicopter loaded with detergent to spray the fowl and, then, have firefighter shoot the birds with water so they would freeze to death.
But the pesky blackbirds relocated, spreading out over more than 25 locations. This put a crux in the plan.
So, city officials decided to chop down cedar trees. Cedar trees are popular nesting places for various birds, including blackbirds. The so-called tree thinning ran into a blockade from the Natchez Trace Parkway that held the federal property where the birds roosted most of the time.
The superintendent at the time, Jim Bainbridge, told reporters he wouldn’t allow Tupelo employees to chop down any of the trees on the couple of acres in the city. Jack Marshall, Tupelo’s mayor, realized trying to talk the federal park folk into changing their minds would prove futile, so he decided to go directly to the people in the area to see if they would allow the city to slash their trees.
Yet, some residents had decided to take care of those birds in the proverbial bushes by shooting them. One Tupeloean said shooting the winged freeloaders allowed for great training for retrievers.
By 1987, the Tupelo Public Works Department had cleared 153 acres of cedar trees from the Wildwood subdivision near the Tupelo Regional Airport. Even the Federal Aviation Administration got in on the act when officials recommended closing the airport 45 minutes at sunset and 45 minutes at sunrise to jet and turboprop aircraft.
At the time, Tupelo had two commercial airlines serving the region. Both used turboprop and airport officials on the local and federal level worried that the birds would get sucked into the engines.
In previous years, airport officials had fired off cannon of natural gas as the birds attempted to return to their roosts.
Apparently, the tactics of tree slashing and cannon fire worked for Tupelo.
By December 1987, the flocks just moved out to Belden and Nettleton. Officials in Nettleton wanted to kill the birds, going so far as to asking the Environmental Protection Agency experts about baiting a poisoned soybean field to get rid of the birds, but the EPA stopped that, saying the poison would put other birds and mammals at risk.
Instead, the EPA suggested Nettleton invest in PA-14, an agency-registered chemical to control blackbirds and starlings. Between 1978 and 1987 the EPA recorded 39 spray operations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama with limited success according to an study called “Controlling Blackbirds and Starlings at Winter Roosts using PA-14.”
The mayor of Nettleton at the time, Charlie Cane, didn’t want to use the chemical because he deemed it cruel to the birds. “The chemical treatment is cruel and inhumane. The bird may lie there a whole day before he freezes to death. But if that’s my choice, I’ll do it,” he told a reporter at the time.