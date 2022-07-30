Point by James Hull
As a people who cherish the virtues and attributes of living in a country of freedoms, I’ve come to understand that there is a downside to it all. The downside is not only do we give voice to people with whom we disagree, we even allow them to deny objective facts that present themselves as truth. We have come to be deniers of almost everything in the public domain of debate. It’s a phenomena that I personally cannot — and never will — fathom. And we do it in ways that continuously result in hurt rather than help.
Take gun violence, for example. It’s an indisputable fact that there is a proliferation of not just guns, but guns which should not be in the hands of a lot of dangerous people, such as criminals, mentally and emotionally disturbed individuals, and children. We can trace gun deaths directly back to children who got their hands on unlocked, unsecured guns, to teens who have shouted signs of imbalance, and to numerous individuals who have signaled their desire to vent their anger and dislike for others through gun violence.
But true to our propensity for denial — and ability to have those denials bolstered by well-funded sources — we wake up almost every morning to news of another incident of gun violence while those in a position to address it won’t. The gun safety deniers have asserted their freedoms to the point that they infringe on the rights of the public to be safe and refuse to establish common sense, public-friendly approaches to keep people safe in schools, supermarkets and malls.
And then there are two sides to the debate over climate change, and one side is denial.
What about a woman’s ability to have control over her own body and reproductive functions? Denial.
Of course, we have the issue of large segments of states’ populations needing public medical care. Denial.
I really don’t understand. And I’m glad I don’t.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
We agree that denial is prevalent today. Here are my examples. I must first say that in all the gobbledygook that Americans must sort through, it is more important than ever to protect free speech.
What about the over 50 former officials with security clearances that called Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation? Denial, but now even the New York Times calls the laptop legitimate — 18 months too late.
And for the protesters who shout, “My body, my choice,” where were they when tens of thousands of nurses, air pilots, airplane mechanics and other workers with federal contracts were fired for not wanting to take an injection into their bodies? Is there any wonder why airports are cancelling so many flights these days? Do federal workers have no rights over their own bodies?
Speaking of denial of rights over your own body, tens of thousands of our national guard troops are about to be eliminated from our military for refusing the COVID-19 injection, which has no long-term studies about its consequences. In a dangerous time when our military is having trouble recruiting, is it wise to kick out experienced troops? Are our leaders denying the science when we know that the injection does not stop the virus?
All my life I have been taught that a recession is when two quarters of negative economic downturns happen. For some strange reason most of the mainstream media and government officials have now changed the definition of a recession. Deniers.
And now there is a Senate bill called “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.” But the bill increases taxes on businesses. Now, I never took common core math, but when you raise taxes on corporations, they must pay those taxes, which means they must raise the prices for what they sell. Consumers will pay more. When consumers pay higher prices, does that reduce inflation or does it increase inflation? We have leaders who are in denial about what causes inflation.
