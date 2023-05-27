Admittedly, we Democrats have some issues. Namely, we aren’t vocal enough speaking out against the atrocious direction which Republicans are trying to take this country.
On the one hand, You have Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waging culture wars against Black history, Black literature, freedom of expression by the gay and lesbian communities, and — of all entities — Disney.
Say it ain’t so. Disney?
On the other hand, you have states basically criminalizing abortion to the point that a woman’s health, her trauma of being raped, or — even worse — her trauma of being forced to have sex by a father or other relative have become irrelevant. Even female Republican lawmakers are standing up against these authoritarian, repressive tactics.
We Democrats must vocally and vigorously defend individual liberties and the freedoms of the Bill of Rights. We must vociferously advocate for diversity, equity, and not just give lip service. We must push back against the Nazis, white supremacists and nostalgists pining for the glory days of the Confederacy. But, that is not my point.
I want to try and make my point in the form of several questions:
Why is aren’t Mississippi Republicans more vocal and disturbed by the outlandish theft of tens of millions of public assistance dollars with alleged links to former Gov. Phil Bryant, Gov. Tate Reeves and Brett Favre?
Why is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas being allowed to sully the concepts of honesty, ethics and conflicts of interest while Republicans remain silent?
Why is George Santos still holding an office of public trust?
Why do Republicans defend the 2nd Amendment to the point that they hold the lives of their children, friends, neighbors and fellow church members insignificant?
Why do average, rank-and-file Republicans allow their political representatives to consistently advocate against their own interests (i.e. Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security cuts)?
Note: These questions are earnest queries and not intended to endorse or oppose any political candidate.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
You are listening to a biased news media, which for the most part is another wing of the Democratic Party. Fair-minded Americans realize the hypocrisy as Republicans are attacked, and Democrats are given the soft glove treatment.
One example would be the thousands of hours examining every email and detail of Donald Trump Jr.’s brief meeting with a Russian. Hunter Biden has been documented with numerous drug dealers, prostitutes and foreigner business partners, but how much media time is spent digging into Hunter?
How about whistleblowers? Remember how they were praised when Trump was president? How about the recent whistleblowers exposing the FBI’s political bias? Has the media praised these recent whistleblowers? Former President Trump leads in the polls because he is a victim of government abuse. Read the Durham Report.
DeSantis vs. Disney is nothing more than protecting childhood innocence. Children under 7 have no ability to understand what it means to be castrated or sterilized or lifetime consequences of genital mutilation.
Maybe some Democrats haven’t heard that the CEO of Mississippi Today has said that she misspoke and apologized to former Gov. Phil Bryant concerning the scandal you mentioned. I wonder if citizens who used her comments to criticize Bryant before her retraction have now gone back and corrected their criticisms?
I am for kicking George Santos out of Congress right after Congressman Adam Schiff is kicked out. Schiff paraded to the press that he had seen evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. He lied to the American people as the head of the House Intelligence Committee for political advantage. It worked. No punishment or shame. The Durham Report is a barnburner exposing government abuse. But the abusers helped Democrats, and nothing will happen to them — justice denied.
Ending on a good note, low gas prices in Mississippi versus other states are getting noticed. Out-of-staters passing through and state border neighbors are filling their tanks in Mississippi. Thanks to the officials who made this possible.
THE REV. JAMES HULL is an award-winning journalist and a communications consultant. Readers can contact him at hullmultimediams@aol.com.
DR. ED HOLLIDAY is a Tupelo dentist who has written two successful books. Readers can contact him at ed@docholliday.org.