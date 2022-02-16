A car passed alongside the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion on a warm summer evening last year when the vehicle’s occupants suddenly fired multiple gunshots in rapid succession from its window. Then, just as quickly, drove away.
The shooter’s intent isn’t known, maybe just some dangerously misguided show of bravado by some equally misguided young people. But the fact is the incident that June night was startling to many of us in downtown Jackson, and seemed to have caught the attention of the governor inside the mansion. Two weeks later, Tate Reeves held a press conference during which he announced an increase in Capitol police presence in his neighborhood.
Though Reeves stated that an overall increase in crime throughout the city of Jackson was the reason, it’s difficult not to believe that gunshots fired a few yards from his bedroom had something to do with his ensuing announcement. More funding for Capitol Police, more state officers to patrol downtown, and even judges to adjudicate the criminals arrested here are all in the works in the Legislature.
The question has been asked as to whether and why downtown Jackson deserves such special attention from the state when other areas are suffering from an increase in crime.
The answer is yes and because downtown, like it nor not, is different than any city or any place in the state, including the rest of Jackson. And it must be protected. Downtown is the government center, the central business district, a residential neighborhood, a political hub, an entertainment venue and a gathering place. But most important, downtown Jackson is the capital of Mississippi, a fact that’s not likely to ever change. It’s not going anywhere.
What is Jackson’s downtown today was once Jackson’s entire city. From the bluffs overlooking the Pearl River, the city was established 200 years ago as our state capital — a bi-centennial that Jackson is currently celebrating this year. State and Capitol streets were its commercial and political corridors. Early homes dotted the boulevards and mule-drawn trolleys carried people from one short end to the other. The state penitentiary sat where the new Capitol Building stands today. Taverns and saloons were easy to find. It’s subsequent growth north and south and west continued until the city encompassed 113 square miles.
But change, especially the demographic shifts in its residents during the past 30 years, has not been easy for Jackson and seemingly harder for people living outside of the city and across the state. Social media bear that out. Over and over, the derogatory and often hateful comments about our city, and everything and everyone in it, are written and posted by those who live elsewhere; many of whom claim to have once been residents. So many of the comments are racially charged and abhorrent, and reflect an ignorance that is difficult to fathom. And downtown Jackson, despite always having been one of the safest places to work and live, is the easiest and central target. Because, well, it’s “downtown.”
The irony of it all; the part that is most laughable in its own twisted way, is that downtown Jackson as the capital of Mississippi belongs to everyone, to all Mississippians. You can dislike it from the hills in the northeast or berate it from the water’s edge on the coast, but the fact remains that you own it. The two historic capitol buildings, the giant Department of Transportation building, the neo-classical Secretary of State’s Office, the stately state Supreme Court and even an old funeral home you recently bought and repurposed across the street. Those, and everything in between, are yours and ours. So wouldn’t it be easier to take some pride in the place? Surely you want to help us protect it and the folks you’re paying to work here.
To the Jackson city leaders and residents who might be unhappy that the state is seeking more authority over the central part of Jackson in the form of police presence, I would argue, as a 15-year resident of downtown, that the city must also do more to recognize the importance of downtown in the form of planning and ordinances. Our city leaders, through these efforts and working with those of us already involved, must answer the question of how residents, businesses, office workers, restaurant and nightclub owners, and the homeless can all better co-exist in a way that improves the largest downtown in Mississippi.
The truth is that downtown Jackson is a reflection of our state; of who we are as people. If it shines, we all are brighter for it. The most successful states have a common denominator that is their capital cities. Jackson can be the catalyst that makes Mississippi great if we can all see it through the same lens.