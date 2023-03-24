On Aug. 1, 2017, I lived the worst nightmare any parent or grandparent could imagine when I found out my beautiful daughter, Chelsey Pace, had been brutally shot and killed in Noxubee County and that her son, my 4-year-old grandson, had also been shot four times and left for dead.
Thankfully, God willing, my grandson somehow survived.
The next few days were such a blur for me I had no idea what to do or think or say, but I knew Marcus Gardner, my daughter’s recent husband, was the killer. I just had to rely on law enforcement to get my daughter and her child the justice they deserved.
Thankfully, from the very beginning to the very end, District Attorney Scott Colom and his office did everything possible to make sure we got justice and that Mr. Gardner was held responsible for his heinous crimes.
For example, Mr. Colom sent his senior investigator, Maurice Johnson, to the crime scene the day of the murder to assist local officials in the investigation. Mr. Colom then set my grandson up with a forensic interview at the local child advocacy center to make sure the child’s statement was taken by professionals at interviewing children, which ended up being crucial later at trial when the child was questioned on cross examination.
Prior to my grandson’s testimony, Mr. Colom did everything in his power to make him feel safe and comfortable through the talking about the most traumatic moments of his life.
And despite the many challenges of trying a case during COVID-19, Mr. Colom went out of his way to push the matter for trial, including utilizing testimony through Zoom rather than continue the case. It was clear to me that Mr. Colom took the prosecution of Mr. Gardner like it was his daughter who had been shot and killed.
Because of that hard work, the jury returned a guilty verdict in less than 15 minutes, and Mr. Gardener was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.
For most district attorneys, that would have been enough. But Mr. Colom went the extra mile. After the trial, he personally set up and funded a 529 college savings plan for my grandson and has contributed to the fund every year since the conviction. He saw the potential in my grandson and had the kindness and generosity to try to help him get the education to be successful in life.
This went well beyond the scope of a district attorney and shows a man who truly cares about people in his district and who was willing to do whatever he could to help victims recover from the trauma and pain caused by violence.
My experience with Mr. Colom gives me the upmost confidence that he would be an outstanding federal judge. He thoroughly understands the law, thoroughly understands the legal process, and, most importantly, thoroughly understands what justice means for real people.
I applaud President Biden for nominating him to be a federal judge in the Northern District of Mississippi, and I respectfully request U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith support his confirmation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.