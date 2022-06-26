On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, taking away women’s constitutional right to an abortion, obliterating 50 years of precedent and putting other constitutionally-protected rights at risk, including access to birth control and same sex marriage.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a response to this ruling, saying, among other things, that the decision has “made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.”
I would like to set the record straight about Reeves’ statement regarding this decision.
Mississippi children are unequivocally not safe. We continue to rank among the states with the highest percentage of children living in poverty. Our state’s children are among the highest currently living with food insecurity. Our state ranks last in almost every leading health outcome, according to our own department of health. This is objectively an unsafe state for children in pretty much every social and health outcome that exists. And education? Yeah, don’t even go there.
Gov. Reeves says that in Mississippi, we will “take every step necessary to support women and children.”
Mississippi women and children are unequivocally lacking in support. Mississippi continues to have the highest maternal and infant mortality rate in the country. Our state is the most dangerous state in the nation for infants. Our state is among the highest in maternal mortality rates as well. Break that down by racial disparities and the statistics are staggering, with African American women and infants dying at exponential rates.
Reeves promises to support “mothers and children through policies of compassion.”
Mississippi has historically promoted policies that hurt mothers and children in our state. Just this past spring, legislators let a bill die that would expand Medicaid coverage, extending postpartum healthcare coverage to a year. They did this despite pleas from the medical community urging them to expand these protections, especially considering that approximately 40% of maternal deaths in Mississippi in 2019 occurred after this 60-day coverage.
No one is surprised by the ruling this week. But many of us are terrified about its implications.
The most gaslighting part of Reeves’ statement? When he waxes poetic about how after today, there will be “more strollers pushed, more report cards given, more little league games played.” As if this decision is that simple.
Who pushes the extra strollers when our maternal mortality rate remains the highest in the country?
What does the report card look like when we live in a state that still refuses to adequately fund education?
Who cheers the little leaguer on, who pays for their new glove, their bat and ball, their crisp, clean jersey when we live in the state with the highest percentage of children in poverty in the nation?
I’m not naïve. It was difficult to access abortion in this state anyway. But the sheer hypocrisy of Reeves’ reaction to this ruling, the inability to acknowledge that Mississippi has never valued women’s, infants’ or children’s lives in any policy-making but instead works to keep marginalized communities in Mississippi marginalized is just too much to take.
Reeves said he wants Americans to come together, listen to each other and heal. But what about listening to the teenage girl whose forced pregnancy now ruins the future she once dreamed of? What about listening to the mother who is now forced to carry her nonviable pregnancy to term, putting her physical and mental health at great risk? What about listening to the mother of four who has no paid maternity leave or Medicaid expansion and feels ready to end it all because there are no protections in her state that will ensure the health and well-being of any of her living children, much less the child that could come of this pregnancy?
No one wants to listen to them. No one wants to help them.
This has never been so clear.