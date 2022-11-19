It’s a quiet day at your child’s local elementary school when an alarm goes off. There is an active shooter. Your small child is now in harm’s way as another youth is moving class to class shooting small children without reservation. How could this have happened? How could we have prevented this to begin with? Is the answer a ban on automatic firearms or assault rifles?
Since the mass shootings at Columbine in 1999, the total number of deaths in school shootings listed by gun type are as follows: 139 handgun deaths, 51 assault rifle deaths, 26 shotgun deaths, one bolt-action rifle death and 15 gun deaths where the type is unknown. Would a ban on assault rifles negate these 51 deaths, or would an individual with the intent to cause harm to a school filled with young children find another way to commit these horrific acts?
Seventy percent of school shooters are under 18, with the median age 16. That means most of these incidents are perpetrated by a school-age individual. Unless these children are homeschooled, truant or have been in a residential mental health facility, they spend most of their days at school. The average child attends school 180 days per year and can spend more than eight hours per day in that setting depending on extracurricular activities.
This means they are exposed socially to teachers, fellow students, and ancillary staff more than their parents and siblings throughout much of the year. Teachers alone are required to have 14-21 hours of mental health training annually; however, most of this training is centered on classroom management and legal requirements with little to no focus on student mental health. Other than the school nurse and counselor, there is often little to no mental health training required of ancillary staff.
Children are unique and individual; however, struggles with mental health can produce symptoms that indicate a danger to themselves or others. These symptoms range from subtle to severe. A vast majority of previous school shooters have shown a history of lack of remorse for past behavioral problems or violent acts, a history of smaller violent acts against animals or peers, a lack of ethics, little to no meaningful friends, an obsession with weapons, social deficits, and come from a highly dysfunctional family. These children are withdrawn to themselves or will have one or two not so close friends, but will enjoy engaging in smaller, private acts of violence with no remorse. To the untrained person, they can appear to be on the autism spectrum, a loner or just be a “problem child.” With every tragic shooting that happens we expose a failure of our school system, communities, and families to recognize these signs and seek help for these children.
The Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2021, passed the House unanimously in it’s first iteration in 2020 but stalled in the Senate. This year it was referred to the Senate and was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions with no further action. This bill would partner with Project AWARE through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide up to $2 million in grants per school to increase education to teachers and ancillary staff about recognizing healthcare issues in our children and assessing the need for interventions in these children.
A reduction in school gun violence was promised with the Now is The Time movement enacted by President Obama; however, we have not fulfilled that promise. Since the end of President Obama’s final term in 2017, active shooters have risen exponentially by year. Now is the time to drastically decrease school shootings, and the way to do this is through early recognition and a greater focus on our children’s mental health.
I urge you to contact your U.S. senator to discuss the bill in hopes that we can protect our children’s lives and provide a safe learning environment.
By JASON KIDD is a Belden native who is currently in the doctoral program with the Duke University School of Nursing. He is a board certified primary mental health nurse practitioner.