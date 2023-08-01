On a hot Monday this July, 125 cadets reported for duty at Clinton High School. They gathered to launch Mississippi’s first Coast Guard Junior Reserve Offices’ Training Corps, or JROTC, unit. The state hosts over 75 JROTC units run by the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and now the Coast Guard. Nationwide, the military sponsors over 3,500 programs. And interest is soaring: Nearly 20 Mississippi schools fill a waitlist for new chapters.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

