Point by Dr. Ed Holliday
I remember voting in my first state and county election in 1979. I remember being at a Democratic county caucus, and the participants were trying to decide who would go to Jackson for the State Democratic Convention. The county Democratic leader was asked why he wasn’t going, and he replied, “I’m not going because I’m a Republican.”
I remember well having to ask about that situation. Mississippi last voted for a Democrat for president in 1976 when they voted for Jimmy Carter in his first election. Since 1980, Mississippi has voted consistently for the Republican nominee for president. Except for two elections, in 1867 and 1871, Democrats ruled the state of Mississippi since the end of the Civil War until this century began. In 2011, Republicans wrestled control of the House from Democrats, and all statewide offices came under Republican control in 2019.
Traditions are slow to change in Mississippi. Most Mississippi county offices have been run by the local Democrats until recently. This year will mark the first time that many counties will have more candidates running under the Republican banner. Will we see traditional Democrat voters voting in the Republican primary so that they will have a say in who runs the local offices? For decades, many Republicans voted in the Democratic primary because that is where the sheriff was running.
For over 125 years the Democratic Party dominated the state of Mississippi. The Republicans have held all statewide offices for four years now. Will officials and candidates continue to flow into the Republican Party for a 100-year dominance, or will the Democratic Party make a resurgence in Mississippi? Will we be able to tell our political direction from the party turnout in the August primary election?
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
Traditions are, indeed, hard to change. Like Democrats refusing to vote in Republican primaries, although there is no registration by party in Mississippi. I’ve been advocating for at least 20 years that Democrats have been doing themselves a disservice by not participating in Republican primaries.
A little history lesson: For generations, Republicans have seen the advantage of voting in – and influencing – Democratic Party elections.
They would vote for the weaker Democrat in Democratic primaries, then take those Republican votes back to the stronger Republican in the general election, thereby insuring Republican victories and subsequently facilitating the outrageous process of extreme gerrymandering. It is this subterfuge and chicanery that have allowed Republicans to rack up insurmountable victories. Now they are whining because Democrats have decided that the only way Democrats can have any legitimate impact on elections is to vote in Republican primaries. It's Republican hypocrisy at its best.
For Republicans, it's never been about party labels; it’s always been about political ideology and philosophy. Before conservative Democrats – or Dixiecrats – defected to the Republican Party, they were already Republican in ideology, philosophy and public policy. The reason they left was as poor and minority people gained more control of the Democratic Party (ergo public policies and legislation), the conservative Democrats were having none of it, so they fled the party.
Just remember, when Mississippi Democrats were in power, the state’s four-lane highway system accelerated, more people gained better health care and teachers first began to receive competitive salaries. Then Haley Barbour brought the divisive national Reaganism fear of bipartisanism and compromise to Mississippi – the “us against them” mentality – and here we are, fighting culture wars instead of poverty, poor health care and lack real wages. The repressives are winning.
And, yes, because there are essentially no Democratic primaries of consequence on the ballot where I vote, I will likely vote in the Republican primary.
It’s in my best interest.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.