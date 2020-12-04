Okay, I’ll admit that I was wrong. Going to the beach for Thanksgiving was really pretty fun.
Perhaps I wouldn’t be making this admission if the weather had not been so nice. Highs were in the mid seventies with sunny skies every day. You can’t beat that.
Lucky or not, being at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for Thanksgiving was quite pleasant. I will do it again.
For Northsiders, Santa Rosa Beach is like a second home. Thousands of Northsiders make multiple trips throughout the year to places like Seaside, Rosemary Beach, Grayton Beach, Destin and the like.
Over the years, I have paid my dues at Seaside and Rosemary Beach when the children were young. Those developments are expensive but are designed so young children can run and bike freely without worry. You have to pay extra for that.
Now that the children are grown, we can save money and get closer to the beach by renting condos further from the Seaside and Rosemary hubs. We rented a ground floor condo right on the beach. It was called the Legacy.
We planned this trip back when the Covid stats were bottoming out. Much to our disappointment (and everyone else’s), the Covid numbers started to increase rapidly just when we all thought the storm was subsiding. Life has many twists and turns.
Our condo was four stories tall with four units on each floor for a total of 16 units. It was well built and quiet. It was tucked behind the dunes with a boardwalk and stairs leading down to the beach. It just took a minute or two to be on the beach.
I admire how, as a society we, have developed greater respect for nature, even when it comes to beachfront property. As a kid, beach structures would often not respect the ecological importance of sand dunes, sitting right on top or even wiping away the dune buffer. Now beachfront property is behind the dunes with minimally disruptive beach access. That’s progress.
It was remarkably crowded despite the Covid situation. Pedestrians and bikers were everywhere. The beach was packed, but not annoyingly so. I have always found people watching to be part of the fun of sitting on the beach.
Wife Ginny worked furiously the week before to have a full Thanksgiving meal prepared and it was, of course, perfectly delicious.
We were shooting for 2 p.m. but none of us were surprised when we sat down to the feast a 4 p.m. We all went around the table and spoke of what we were thankful for. Great moments with the people I love. So much to be thankful for.
I cracked my usual Thanksgiving joke: “Ginny this is awesome. The turkey goes so well with the dressing and gravy. And who would have thought to add cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes. Great combo of dishes. So creative. Well done!!”
We paid for the excellent weather on the drive back. It rained the entire way, adding two hours to the drive with wrecks and slower speeds. Seven and a half hours. The traffic jam at the new Buc-ee’s mega stop was self inflicted. Won’t make that mistake again.
Beach trips have changed for the Emmerichs. The kids are grown. No more exhaustion chasing after and entertaining kids with their boundless energy. Those days are gone forever.
There is some relief in that. The beach is now calm and relaxing. Much to my surprise, there was almost no family drama, remarkable given the high energy and opinionated nature of the Emmerich and Knight clans. I actually enjoyed the family vacation.
But this serenity was slightly spoiled by a wistful sense that some very happy, hectic times had passed us by.