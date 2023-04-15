It’s tax season again and, with the possible exception of President Joe Biden and a few members of Congress, we’re not happy about it.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for April 2023

Peter Roff

PETER ROFF

Newsletters

PETER ROFF is a former UPI and U.S. News & World Report columnist. Contact Roff at roffcolumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @PeterRoff.

Recommended for you