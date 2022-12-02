I am very disappointed to see that Les Miles isn't being considered for any of the current college football head coaching openings.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 30
Len Robbins

LEN ROBBINS

Newsletters

LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia (population 2,890), next to the Okefenokee Swamp.

Recommended for you