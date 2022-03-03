A while back, I wrote a column entitled, “You may live in a small town when...”
The headline gave it away. The column listed things that may indicate you live in a small town. Since then, I have been besieged by literally one or two people with more ideas on this topic. Following my philosophy of avoiding original material (makes my head hurt), I have rounded up some of these suggestions and added a few of my own — most of which I’ve actually seen or had happen to me.
Again, with apologies to Jeff Foxworthy, you may live in a small town when:
• In the Sunday morning announcements at your church, the minister says, “The Good-Timers are going to Alma Thursday to eat at Hillbillies Restaurant.”
• You receive and send mail with just the person’s name and hometown on the envelope.
• There’s an undertaker in your town who has a “side” occupation (In Mayberry, he doubled as a TV repairman. In Summerville, Georgia, he sells barbecue — from the same building).
• Parent-teacher conferences are conducted on Aisle 4 at the local grocery store.
• Your neighbor has a cow in his front yard tied to a leash — and there’s nothing you can do about it; nor do you care.
• The police call you at a wedding rehearsal dinner to tell you your front door is unlocked.
• You have at least two nicknames that stick with you your entire life — one family nickname (examples: “Bubba,” “Sissy,” “Bebe,” “Young ‘un”) and one high school nickname (examples: “Bucket,” “Squirrel,” “Weasel,” "McFly," “Bacon Strip”).
• You skip school for 10 minutes to get a bite to eat and somebody from the community tells school officials before you get back.
• You ask somebody where they want to eat by saying, “Which one — Hardees or Dairy Queen?”
• UPS delivers a package to your home that’s addressed to your work — or vice versa.
• You’ve called a pharmacist at home on Sunday to order a prescription.
• People in your town are offended if you don’t have some type of NASCAR-related paraphernalia on your vehicle.
• You’ve been “boggin” before.
• Your monthly tab at the local flower shop is more than your power bill.
• You are on trial for a crime and four members of the jury taught you — and flunked you — in high school.
Hasn’t happened to me (yet), but I’ve seen it happen.
LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia (population 2,890), next to the Okefenokee Swamp.