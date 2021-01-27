The extent of occupational licensing in Mississippi makes it difficult for everyday Mississippians to enter professions and improve their lives. But a new law which provides more oversight for the Occupational Licensing Review Board gives Mississippi a chance to remove needless and burdensome barriers while still protecting consumers when it is needed.
When we think of occupational licensing, we typically think of dentists, lawyers, and physicians. We don’t often think of barbers, sign language interpreters, massage therapists, and taxidermists. But too often licensing impacts those professions.
This was not always the case. In the 1950s, just 5% of workers required a license to be legally allowed to practice in their chosen profession. Today, about one in four workers face that requirement.
In theory, licensing protects consumers by establishing a minimum level of quality; however, we can’t ignore the costs associated with licensing.
Licensing laws erect a barrier to entry, making it difficult for people to enter a profession. For some fields, like health care, the training and education is necessary. But for professions that do not require a college degree, the cost of these entry requirements excludes people who otherwise could practice and limits opportunities for aspiring professionals. For them, the cost in time and money to meet the requirements effectively bars them from practicing, locking them out of meaningful work.
This is made even worse for those with criminal records. Licensing laws are typically accompanied by broad requirements that bar applicants that have been convicted of crimes. While we would obviously not want someone convicted of child abuse to work in childcare, people are often locked out of work for completely unrelated offenses, which increases recidivism.
Licensing also harms consumers. Because licensing laws reduce the supply of workers, it increases the costs of services from licensed professionals. So consumers end up paying more. According to a report by the Obama Administration in 2015, research finds no discernable effect of licensing on the quality of services being offered. So consumers pay more for the same quality.
Licensing laws are passed by states, and according to the Institute for Justice, Mississippi’s laws are the 19th most burdensome in the country. While not terrible, it leaves room for improvement. Of the 102 professions that do not require a college degree studied in the report, Mississippi requires a license for 66 of them.
Starting this year, Mississippi’s Occupational Licensing Review Board will can review licensing laws at their discretion. Why is this a win for Mississippi? They will be able to target areas of over-regulation, where the costs of licensing will outweigh the benefits. This may mean delicensing professions not licensed by neighboring states or reducing the licensing requirements.
The goal of the review board is to find the least restrictive form of regulation possible to achieve our goals. We should be able to protect the consumer from harm without creating unnecessary barriers to enter a profession for people trying to earn a living.
The extent of licensing in Mississippi makes it difficult for people to enter the professions of their choice. Thanks to the Occupational Licensing Review Board, Mississippi residents will soon have better regulation, more tailored to meet their needs while allowing competition to flourish.