Will the governor of Mississippi be willing to think about how much money could be brought into the state from the revenue of legalizing marijuana?
The Mississippi Marijuana Legalization Amendment will on the ballot in Mississippi on Nov. 8, 2022. Mississippi is one of the many states that has not legalized marijuana. This measure is an indirect initiated constitutional amendment and the sponsors refer to this as The Mississippi Cannabis Freedom Act that would legalize marijuana for persons aged 18 years and older. Steven B. Griffin, who is the director of the Mississippi Cannabis Freedom Fund, introduced the amendment.
Medical marijuana would be on the ballot for the upcoming 2020 elections under Mississippians for Compassionate Care. Medical marijuana would permit patients that are diagnosed with serious health conditions to have access, with the approval of a physician/doctor. Top legislators have refused to pass a compassionate medical marijuana law in previous elections but have a restrictive CBD-only program. Patients in Mississippi now feel it is time for Mississippi to get on board with legalizing medical marijuana.
The citizens of Mississippi should care about the legalization of medical marijuana because it would help patients that are suffering from mental illness and other health conditions. Medical marijuana helps with anxiety and depression, it helps with pain and by legalizing marijuana, it would add more money to the state of Mississippi to help other programs that are suffering from the lack of funds. The possible solution to this would be for the citizens of Mississippi to go out and vote for marijuana to be legalized in the state of Mississippi in the upcoming 2020 election. Since the citizens have signed the petitions to add this measure to the ballots and enough signatures were signed, I do not think that there will be a problem with the voting process.
Hispanics and other minority groups may be affected by this measure by not having insurance that can help them provide access to the doctors/physicians that can give access to the medical marijuana. Without insurance, it would be hard for patients who must pay out of pocket and I’m sure that the medical marijuana is going to be a higher price than recreational marijuana. Also, lack of resources and without the help from doctors/physicians, minority groups will try and purchase the marijuana illegally, which would result in fines and penalties, if caught by the law enforcement.
Social workers work mainly with the “at risk” population and have many clients that are suffering from a mental illness. Having access to medical marijuana can help many of these clients, especially those that are suffering from anxiety, depression, bi-polar disorders, schizophrenia, and many other mental illnesses. Social workers have many resources that can help clients with access to medical doctors and psychiatric care, if needed. Social workers are advocates for clients and patients and they are the voices that be heard by politicians.
My recommendation for this measure is to have social workers advocate for their clients and for the citizens of Mississippi to go out and vote to have medical marijuana legalized so that it could help many of patients that have health conditions/mental illness. The citizens of Mississippi could also contact the state legislators to make sure the 2020 ballot have the options to vote for the use of medical marijuana, as prescribed by doctors. Mississippi must start with the legalization of medical marijuana first, then advocate for the sale of the use of recreational marijuana.