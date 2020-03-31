The past few weeks have been unprecedented in American history. In 50 years, many new citizens will ask the young people of today what it was like to live through this time of uncertainty.
The president has now extended the CDC’s social distancing guidelines until April 30. The CDC’s Dr. Tony Fauci gravely predicts that 100,000 Americans or more may die from this virus even if we practice the guidelines. That is sobering news.
During World War II, Americans pulled together to win that war. We are now at war with a virus that is taking lives and rip-sawing through our economy. After speaking with state officials and doctors I feel concerned, yet, hopeful about the next few weeks.
We have 30 days to work together to fight this wicked virus in order to save lives and our economy. We have the best system of government to achieve success with our federal, state and local governments as they work together. Now is not the time to point fingers and yell. It is a time to build up one another and present better plans if needed. And it’s OK to remind people about social distancing — it can save lives.
Some people want a one-size-fits-all mandate, but that fights against what makes America strong. For example, a governor in one state did shut down factories, which now leaves Mississippi as America’s sole manufacturer of a vital part needed in all ventilators being built. Remember that Mississippi’s governor may be weighing several facts that we may not know about before making decisions.
I am amazed at the special task force team that our governor has assembled. This coronavirus task force meets with him daily and advises him. Our governor speaks personally everyday with either President Trump or Vice President Pence. Mississippi’s needs for medical supplies are constantly being monitored by this task force. Most citizens are adhering to the CDC guidelines, but the citizens who do not follow these guidelines are increasing the risk for disease and death for everyone. If Americans and Mississippians will pull together like a previous generation did to win World War II, then we will save many lives.
As the measures presented by the CDC are extended to April 30, we pray for a flattening of the curve of new infections. But as the curve is flattening, scientists and industries are working around the clock to help defeat this enemy. New test kits being distributed by the hundreds of thousands this week will allow for results in 15 minutes. New swab techniques will allow patients to swab themselves and keep healthcare professionals from using as many masks and gowns. As you read these words there is a scientific community working with supercomputers and even the new, rare quantum computer attempting to discover ways to stop this virus. Researchers and physicians are experimenting with drugs to discover medications or combinations that will defeat the coronavirus. Private industry is working with our government to manufacture and deliver needed supplies.
Will there be a breakthrough in 30 days? No one knows, but we are Americans and we are doing what it takes to get the job done. When will we all get back to work? Again, no one knows right now. But as we flatten that curve, we can take confidence that our government and private industries are working in unison unlike anything since World War II.
The legislation passed by Congress and signed by the president is not perfect but it is injecting historical amounts of money into our economy. A silver lining in Mississippi is that unemployment checks for laid off workers will temporarily have the addition of $600 a week from our federal government. Employers can get loans that don’t have to be paid back if they don’t lay off their workers. As every employer knows, usually the unemployment tax that employers must pay goes up when they lay off workers — but not right now. To get more information for workers in Mississippi go to www.mdes.ms.gov and learn more.