A decision by a justice court judge to deem a Mississippi Highway Patrol checkpoint unconstitutional continues to raise more questions than provide answers.
The case, reported by staff writers Caleb Bedillion and William Moore, revolves around the dismissal of a drunken driving charge against Ben Logan, city attorney, who was stopped at a safety checkpoint on Dec. 7 by state troopers, but was never booked into the Lee County Jail and was released to the Tupelo police.
Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins said he deemed an MHP checkpoint unconstitutional because no evidence indicated that troopers had permission from their supervisor to conduct the checkpoint. He added that he made his decision based on his understanding of constitutional provisions and case law on the subject.
Marshall Fisher, Mississippi Department of Public Safety commissioner, disagreed with the decision saying that the judge “had neither the law nor the facts on his side when he dismissed the case.”
Putting all the “he said, she said” opinions to the side, a larger question comes from this debacle: Should justice court judges have a law degree?
In Mississippi, justice court is the only court where judges are not required to be attorneys. The only qualifications needed to be a justice court judge are to be a qualified elector, a resident of the county two years preceding the day of election, a high school graduate or its equivalent, and to complete a course of training required by law within six months of the beginning of the term of office.
The judges hear cases on civil actions under $3,500, criminal misdemeanor charges, preliminary hearings in felony cases, marriage ceremonies, and citations from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Department, Constables, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and Marine Resources.
Justice court judges may be well-informed citizens, but without a legal background they are more likely to render decisions based on personal considerations instead of the rule of law, which could lead to legal challenges. Following the law and making common sense decisions aren’t mutually exclusive.
This may have been acceptable in the 19th century, but today it raises questions about due process and the Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.
Justice court judges are making decisions on what is considered constitutional under the law without a legal background. It’s time for Mississippi to step up and make changes.