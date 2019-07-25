Tuesday evening, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. hosted the only live televised statewide debate featuring candidates who are competing in the Republican primary election for Mississippi governor.
The live forum provided voters the opportunity to hear directly and collectively about their plans to address the state’s most important issues including education, health care, infrastructure and the economy. In April, two of the three Republican primary candidates debated at Mississippi State.
Voters also need to hear from the Democratic candidates – and the Aug. 6 primaries are less than two weeks away.
The opportunity was afforded to the top three Democratic candidates for governor last week when the field director for the Mississippi Democratic Party and chairwoman of the Hinds County Democratic Party, and the chair of the journalism department at Jackson State University, planned to broadcast a forum on WJSU, the university’s public television station.
Instead of including all eight Democrats running for the nomination, an invitation was only extended to the three candidates who had raised the most money this year and had the most social media followers.
The forum guidelines included no debate or discussion between candidates. Instead, each candidate would stand together in front of cameras with no live audience and answer five questions about key issues facing the state.
The forum never happened, for various reasons depending on who is responding to the question ‘why?’
Bobby Moak, Mississippi Democratic Party chairman, noted that the state party traditionally does not organize candidate forums and debates; local parties and news organizations do that.
Political debates should be all inclusive and any qualifying parameters to participate should be outlined upfront so all participants have the opportunity to get over the qualifying hurdles. It should not look like rules were randomly created to limit participation.
Voters lose when party politics try to control the message and anoint their candidate of choice. Make no mistake, not having their own televised debate hurts the Democratic primary voters. It also makes the Democratic Party look inferior to their counterparts.
Bottom line, it’s disappointing that the Democratic candidates have not participated in a debate which would allow voters to make more informed decisions.