As part of a national effort that includes work to end and prevent homelessness, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi is asking 16 cities in the state to eliminate local laws that penalize panhandling.
Four cities in the state have repealed panhandling ordinances since a federal appeals court in 2015 ruled that an ordinance in Springfield, Illinois, penalized people for begging for money in public places was unconstitutional.
Among the 16 cities is Corinth whose city ordinance states that “No person shall stand in the roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride, employment, contribution, or business from the occupant of any vehicle.”
The ACLU argues in a news release sent out Wednesday that these ordinances punish people for being homeless and asking for help.
The anti-panhandling laws were mostly designed as safety measures to protect motorists and those in need. There must be some ability to restrict people from being in proximity to moving vehicles and possibly causing an accident.
Maybe the best way to handle the situation is to find solutions that discourage this activity. In Louisville, KY, the city worked in conjunction with a day shelter and started taking panhandlers off the street and paying them cash to work. Reports indicate that the program has taken 85 percent of the panhandlers off the street.
Instead of focusing on the constitutionality of these ordinances, we should be looking for solutions. Last year, 78 homeless individuals were identified in Tupelo compared to 57 the previous year.
If churches, organizations, and the community come together in a concerted effort to address the issue to help the person, everyone wins. It is better to teach people how to do something themselves than to just do it for them.