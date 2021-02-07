It’s almost impossible to imagine Tupelo as it exists today if it weren’t for the Major Thoroughfare Program.
First implemented in 1991, the Major Thoroughfare Program’s self-imposed tax levy – brought back before the city’s voters every five years – has been used to build and improve roads across Tupelo for three decades.
Last Tuesday, the citizens of Tupelo voted overwhelmingly to renew the Major Thoroughfare Program for its seventh phase.
Turnout for the elected was expectedly low – just 1,314 of the city’s some 20,000 registered voters, according to unofficial results on Tuesday night. But of those who did vote, nearly 90% voted in favor of keeping the program alive, thereby agreeing to maintain the 10-mill tax levy that has supported the program and its myriad projects for the past 30 years.
Over the next five years, the self-imposed tax levy is expected to generate around $25 million in revenue from the city’s taxpayers. Of the 10-mill tax levy, a quarter is bookmarked for road maintenance. The rest will be used to build new infrastructure.
Among the highest-priority projects guaranteed by last weeks’ vote are the much-needed widening of several busy roadways, including portions of Jackson Street, Eason Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The work that will be done to these high-traffic throughways because of the support of the Major Thoroughfare Program should make them safer and faster for travelers.
We view the success of the Major Thoroughfare Program as a testament to Tupeloans’ desire to take ownership of their city. Through the optional tax, the city’s citizens have guaranteed themselves better roadways for safer and more efficient travel. Their willingness to support the program time and time again has helped make Tupelo the vibrant, growing city that it is.