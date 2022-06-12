We appreciate that Mayor Todd Jordan, as he said, "like(s) to get out, get a little dirty and sweaty..." The mayor is definitely a visible presence at events throughout the city. He does spend a lot of time out and about, meeting with people and waving the city flag, so to speak.
Because of this, the mayor is about to get a $50,000 private bathroom, something we cannot appreciate.
Jordan told the City Council that he doesn't always "have time to go home and freshen up" before he has to get to other meetings where he presumably should not be "a little dirty and sweaty." This bathroom will save "him having to go home and waste time and gas.”
Perhaps that is the case, though it is hard to believe that Jordan would waste more than about 30 minutes roundtrip between City Hall and his home. And while gas is no doubt expensive right now, he would have to rack up a lot of miles to justify spending anywhere close to $50,000 on a bathroom.
The idea of a private bathroom for the mayor — one with a shower, heck, even a bathtub and a small area to hang some clothes — is not objectionable on its own. What is objectionable is spending $50,000 on it.
If the reason for it being so expensive is inflation, then the prudent thing to do for a project that is clearly not a critical need is to wait until prices drop. However, we cannot fathom how inflation alone would drive the cost of a simple bathroom to $50,000.
More likely the location, the amenities and the required structural changes are what is driving the cost so high. Jordan argued that the cost was being held down because it was adjacent to existing public bathrooms, which makes us wonder even more what you get for a $50,000 bathroom.
Then there is the fact that there is already a non-public staff bathroom just down the hall from the mayor's office. It lacks a shower, but perhaps city officials should look at expanding that facility to include a shower. It would, theoretically, be less expensive. It would not be part of the mayor's personal office for his sole use, but it would still save the time and gas of which the mayor spoke.
Another alternative would be to find a different location within City Hall for a bathroom with a shower. For $50,000, perhaps you could include multiple showers in the right location. After all, other City Hall officials are out and about, too. We all know what hot, humid Mississippi summers do to a person. Spending $50,000 on a facility that could be used by more hard-working City Hall staff makes a lot more sense.
At the end of the day, it just seems absolutely wasteful to spend $50,000 — or anything close to that — on a private bathroom.
Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said the money for the project comes from excess funds earmarked for capital improvements. It seems that there are more pressing needs for the city. Nevertheless, if this is what the City Council wants, then so be it.
But there most definitely should be a way to add a shower to City Hall for far less than $50,000. If there isn't, then the City Council should rescind their approval and move on to other projects — because no shower is worth that much, especially when they are spending taxpayer money.