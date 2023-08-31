djr-2023-08-30-news-amory-t-shirts-twp1

Amory High School seniors Gabrielle Terry, 17, left, and Zoey Duenaz, 17 begin folding the 800 T-shirts that will be distributed to students and faculty of Amory High School as the school prepares to play its first football game in Tupelo on Thursday. The school's football facility was destroyed in March by a tornado. The school will play its home games on Tupelo High School's field this season. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Today, Tupelo opens their home football field for neighboring Amory’s use, because Amory’s own home stadium and facilities were wiped out in the tornado that hit the town this past March.

