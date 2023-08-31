Today, Tupelo opens their home football field for neighboring Amory’s use, because Amory’s own home stadium and facilities were wiped out in the tornado that hit the town this past March.
The team from another neighbor, Saltillo, will meet them on Tupelo’s field tonight. Amory will play home football games using Tupelo’s facilities a couple more times this season as well: Once in September hosting Tishomingo County, and once in October hosting Ripley.
Both then and now, Amory’s team and its people will be Tupelo’s honored guests, but much more than a high school football game comes with them.
Amory is a town not so much entertained by its high school football program as it is defined by it. It’s a way of life whose preparation begins with players, cheerleaders and members of the band at an early age and continues through young adulthood. The game is a very significant part of who they are.
By opening the gates on Golden Wave Drive for use by the Amory Panthers, Tupelo High School has the distinct honor of hosting the spirit of a town, its team and their dreams. It is an honor that should be treasured.
The heart of togetherness demonstrated by all of these schools is the very definition of hospitality in action. As part of that hospitality, several local businesses have joined forces to cover the costs of security, pregame meals and other necessities of home football games. We applaud this showing of the Tupelo spirit. It defines the best of who Tupelo is and can be.
Not incidentally, Tupelo High School will be playing its own home games on the same field as well. They play one tomorrow night, in fact. We applaud the spirit of cooperation that led to the arrangement. We applaud the people associated with Tupelo High School athletics who will have to go the extra miles to make both endeavors work well.
Nothing worthwhile happens on its own. When you see a school event functioning smoothly, you may be assured scores of people are working hard to make it so.
The seniors on this year’s Amory team will finish their high school careers in home games on the blue turf. Amory’s homecoming will be held at Tupelo on a field that is anything but their familiar, permanent home. But, for this year, it is their home. We applaud Tupelo High School’s grateful sharing of what they have with close neighbors while the neighbor’s home is rebuilt.
There is a measure of memories this year’s Amory seniors have been expecting to make that cannot happen now. At least, not in the way they’d been expected. We encourage the Tupelo community to make sure those players and their parents make memories just as good or better to cherish in their place.
There’s only so much of another person’s struggle any of us may know. Individually, we might imagine what it would be to stand in the shoes of our neighbor and face their difficulties but, if we’ve not actually done it, thought and deed don’t compare.
Communities have their own complex personalities, much like people, though. In that regard, Tupelo certainly is familiar with the continuing, low-level unease that comes from having lost a part of its physical self to a tornado, the challenge of resting and recovering in a place now continually unsettled, the simple desire to return to a comfortable normal, and the inexpressible value of hospitality provided without anything expected in return.
