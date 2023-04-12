The legislative session is over, and now those with an eye toward politics have turned their attention to his year’s elections.
Offices from county supervisor to governor are on the ballot. The men and women who fill our state and local offices have tremendous influence on the way we live and do business.
For those seeking state offices — such as for legislature or lieutenant governor or governor — here are a few issues (in no particular order) on which we recommend voters ask their stances:
Education funding. As is the norm, lawmakers failed to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, meaning our public schools will once again have less money than the state says they need to operate. Unlike most years, however, the state Senate attempted to adjust the MAEP formula to address some of the concerns. This is the second time in just a matter of years lawmakers have attempted to do so, and it is the second time the efforts have failed.
We need to know if lawmakers will commit to fully funding public education; if not, why? What specifically needs to be changed with MAEP to make fully funding a reality?
Ballot initiative process. The House and Senate fought back and forth for a second year over a system to allow voters the right to pass their own laws. The Senate wanted a convoluted, onerous system that would make it all but impossible for ballot initiatives to be successful. The House’s version was much more reasonable, though still a far cry from the system Missisippi voters enjoyed for three decades.
We need to know if state leaders support a voter’s right to ballot initiatives. Will they support simple fixes to the overturned process that served us well for 30 years, or do they advocate making it harder for voters to have a direct say in the laws that govern them?
Medicaid expansion. Mississippi is one of only 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid. In every state, doing so has meant more jobs and better access to health care. Furthermore, no state has seen a negative impact to its budget. Study after study has shown that the impact on Mississippi would be hugely positive, more than paying for any increased expenses and even putting money back into the public coffers. Furthermore, the people who would be added to Medicaid with this expansion would be the working poor, those who don’t make enough to afford insurance but make too much to qualify for Medicaid under current requirements.
Ask candidates for state office where they stand on Medicaid expansion. If they oppose it, why? And what are their plans to address the hardships facing hospitals across the state — including right here in Northeast Mississippi?
Brain drain. Mississippi has a lot to offer, and we’ve seen some great job creation announcements lately. We’ve also seen more effort put into expanding technological infrastructure through the expansion of broadband, which should help open up a slew of opportunities for businesses small and large. But what does not seem to exist is a cohesive plan to help stop our best and brightest minds from leaving the state.
Mississippi was one of only three states that lost population over the last 10 years according to the 2020 Census. What ideas do these candidates have to help keep people in Mississippi, to create more jobs and to help improve the quality of life so that we can see our population grow once again?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.