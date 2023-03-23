Lawmakers continue to overcomplicate the ballot initiative process, and the reason is simple. They do not trust the people of Mississippi to make decisions about the laws that govern us.
In 1992, the Legislature created a method by which Mississippians could amend the state constitution by ballot measure. In 2021, the Mississippi Supreme Court struck down that law based on outdated language. In those 29 years, Mississippians passed exactly three constitutional amendments.
Not quite irresponsible or abusive, is it?
Also, in all three instances, the adopted initiatives were in reaction to the Legislature’s failure to pass popular laws for which the people had been clamoring for years — curb imminent domain, require voter ID and legalize medical cannabis.
And that is exactly why lawmakers want to limit the people’s ability to pass their own laws. They want as little oversight as possible, and they want absolute governing power.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the current ballot initiative proposal is an absolute joke.
First, it does not allow for amending the state constitution. Instead, a ballot initiative can only be used to adopt new laws. What that means is that lawmakers can change or even undo any new laws during the very next legislative session with a simple majority vote.
But that’s not enough for legislative leaders. Under the current proposal, lawmakers want to ensure that voters cannot pass any laws dealing with abortion, that require the spending of state funds or that make any changes to the Public Employee Retirement System. Clearly lawmakers do not believe Mississippians are smart enough or responsible enough or even capable of making decisions on certain issues.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Philip Gunn and the rest of the legislative leadership would have people simply trust that lawmakers are protecting voters from themselves.
We have repeatedly explained how easy adopting a new ballot initiative process should be. We will take a moment to provide a refresher for lawmakers who can’t help but trip over themselves to overcomplicate the process:
- Fix the problematic language. The old law said signatures gathered for a ballot initiative must come equally from five congressional districts, the number Mississippi had when the law was passed. Change it to “existing congressional districts” to future proof against any changes in the number of districts.
That’s it. That’s the only thing lawmakers have to do. Everything else is simply designed to make it harder for Mississippi voters to take part in direct democratic law-making.
But, if there is serious concern about constitutional amendments versus simple changes to the state code, adopt the following two policies:
- Require a signature threshold of 12% of the total votes in the last gubernatorial election for a simple change to state law and 15% for a constitutional amendment. (The 12% threshold is what was required under the old law.)
- Bar legislative changes to adopted laws for three years and require a three-fifths vote to do so. This protects against lawmakers wholly rewriting or undoing laws they dislike in opposition to the will of the voters.
Again, simple.
But legislative leaders aren’t dumb. They know exactly what they are doing. They are doing everything they can to limit the voice of the people, and that is absolutely undemocratic.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.