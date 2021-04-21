Tupelo voters in three wards will return to the polls Tuesday, April 27, to decide runoffs for city council. These are important elections, with council members holding sway over key decisions that impact day-to-day life in our city.
One role of the media is to inform our voters about the candidates and to provide a platform by which those running for office can share their ideas and even debate their opponents over the issues that are most important to voters and communities.
The Daily Journal has always taken seriously its duty to help create as informed an electorate as possible. As a locally owned business filled with employees and their families who work, live, worship and entertain here, these elections impact us as much as anyone. We want to see capable, responsible, professional officials leading our city, people with a vision to push us to the forefront of growth and innovation with progressive business ideas and well considered social policies that reflect a commitment to God and the betterment of mankind.
In those desires, we are certain we find the company of most voters. We all want the best for our city, our family, our friends and our neighbors. Sometimes we may disagree on what represents “the best,” but through open and honest dialogue we can at least find common ground and a starting point for progress.
To that end, the Daily Journal planned three mini-debates for each council seat. Five of the six candidates accepted the invitations. Only Chad Mims, a candidate in the Republican primary for Ward 1, outright declined the invitation to face his opponent, challenger Amanda Angle.
Sadly, incumbent Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan reversed his original willingness to participate in a debate and did not ultimately discuss issues opposite challenger Janet Gaston.
Instead of canceling those debates, we interviewed Angle and Gatson, asking them the questions that we would have asked during the debate. They did not shy away from being put on the spot.
For Ward 7, incumbent Councilman Willie Jennings and Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones both sat for the debate. Voters there will get a true comparison of the two candidates and the ideas they have for the future of Tupelo.
Unfortunately, we can’t tell you why Mims and Bryan shied away from the debate. Perhaps they felt like they had the election in the bag and feared hurting themselves with a bad answer, or perhaps they felt like their time was better suited knocking on doors playing catch-up. Either way, they missed the opportunity to take part in one of politics’ greatest pastimes: the debate.
Both mayoral candidates – Republican Todd Jordan and Democrat Victor Fleitas – have already agreed to debate on May 25, two weeks out from the general election. The Daily Journal is hosting and live streaming that debate, with more details coming soon.
For now, the counsel debates – or interviews, as the case may be for Wards 1 and 7 – are on our website and can be viewed by voters at any time.
The Daily Journal does not endorse candidates, nor do we take sides. We simply seek to inform the public and give voters that opportunity to learn as much about the candidates as possible – including pushing past their preferred soundbites and pretty pushcards. That’s our role, and we take it seriously.