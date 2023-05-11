The manager of the downtown Tupelo post office has made the decision to limit access to the building to business hours only — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The move comes in reaction to claims of vandalism, issues with homeless people sleeping in the lobby and reports of stolen items from the mailbox outside.
This seems like a declaration of defeat by the U.S. Postal Service and the city of Tupelo. And worse than the major annoyance it is to people who have mailboxes at the downtown location, it seems to point to a larger issue that must be addressed by city leaders.
The post office is not the only place that has complained about loitering and the increased presence of homeless people. Several groups are working to assist this population, and the city has been involved in some of these efforts. But clearly the challenges posed by our homeless population are growing. The city has an obligation to find ways to assist these people where possible while at the same time ensuring the safety and security of the affected businesses and their patrons.
For the post office specifically, USPS and the city need to come together and figure something out. USPS has asked for additional patrols by the police department, which has reportedly complied. But that does not seem to have been enough.
At the same time, it is not the police department’s job to ensure the security of every building, and that includes the post office. USPS and the building’s owner have a duty to secure their location and business operations.
Several options could be considered, including private security personnel, increased camera coverage, electronic door access for box owners and — of course — more patrols and visibility by the police department.
And whatever solution, the USPS must communicate better, especially with the city. While there seems to be a little of that, there is a miscommunication somewhere.
In a May 1 letter to box owners, post office manager Scott Whitworth said the decision to limit access to the post office was made to “safeguard customers' mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
However, police say they have no reports of vandalism, only of loitering and theft. And the theft was from the mailbox outside the post office, which will be no more secure with the new lobby hours.
The postal service is notoriously tight-lipped, so getting further information from them is difficult, but perhaps now would be a good time for them to have more discussions with the police and general public to see if a better solution can be found.
It is a horrible look for the city and the post office if access to the downtown federal building has to be limited because of crime and vagrancy. And it most definitely points to a much larger problem, one that must be solved before it gets out of hand.
The city needs to do everything it can to help remedy the situation with the post office, but it can’t stop there. These same issues affect government and private buildings throughout downtown and neighboring areas. Let this most recent action be another warning that more must be done to help address the homeless population in Tupelo.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.