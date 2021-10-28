You can be pro-vaccine and be against government vaccination mandates.
You can be against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and be for existing vaccine mandates to fight polio, small pox and other diseases.
You can be for an employer’s right to mandate the vaccine and still be against widespread government vaccination mandates.
You can believe that COVID-19 vaccines are safe based on the overwhelming scientific data, that most of the anti-vaxxer movement is filled with misinformation and that the more people who get vaccinated the better we can fight COVID-19 yet still be against far-reaching government mandates for the vaccine.
And that’s where we fall.
The Biden administration last month announced several sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates that are scheduled to take effect Dec. 8.
In addition to mandates for the military and for federal employees, the Biden administration is requiring all federal contractors and subcontractors be vaccinated, with no option for weekly testing if not vaccinated.
Even more far-reaching was the federal mandate that employers with more than 100 employees require their workforce be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
In reaction to the mandate, the state the College Board on Monday required all employees at Mississippi’s eight public colleges and universities to be vaccinated. The reason is that so many of the universities include federal programs that cause university employees to fall under the federal contractor or subcontractor category. Since the federal order is broadly written — and purposefully so — the College Board is taking a broad approach to protect against losing federal funds.
We can’t blame the College Board for their decision. In fact, had they decided to enact a vaccine mandate for university employees of their own will, then that would have been fine, too.
The problem comes when the government enacts a mandate so broadly that it moves past the realm of protecting the interests of an entity into the realm of threatening individual rights.
Businesses can and have mandated vaccines for their employees. We support their right to do so, if they choose to do so.
Local governments have done the same thing for their employees, and that’s their prerogative.
And if the Biden administration had stuck to the military and federal employees, then perhaps we would have been OK with even that — though the sheer size of the federal government population would give us pause.
But when a government mandate starts impacting others outside its direct purview, then more consideration needs to be given. It’s the same with state governments like Florida and Texas that are attempting to prevent private businesses or other organizations from instituting vaccine mandates. That is government overreach as well, just from the opposite direction.
While the mandates will likely drive more people to become vaccinated, it will also likely drive more people from their jobs, endangering an already sluggish economic recovery.
We hope the Biden administration will delay its order from taking effect in early December, avoiding any disastrous results during the holiday season and providing more time to consider the wisdom and effectiveness of the mandates.