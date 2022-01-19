The Mississippi Department of Transportation has been at the center of ongoing controversy for several years. While we believe most — if not all — was politically motivated and undeserved, it does not change the fact that the agency’s leader this time last year had lost the trust of certain state and legislative leaders.
This time last year, Melinda McGrath, who served MDOT for more than three decades, was up for confirmation for another four-year term as executive director. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann double-referred her confirmation, a legislative maneuver generally used to ensure that a bill or nomination dies.
By early March, McGrath resigned. MDOT Southern District Commissioner Tom King at the time praised McGrath and lashed out to Mississippi Today about what he called “anti-transportation” legislation.
Fast forward to present day, and things seem to have changed drastically for the better. The main reason: acting MDOT Executive Director Brad White.
MDOT commissioners chose White in June, and his political pedigree was obviously a big reason for their choice. White was then chief of staff for Gov. Tate Reeves. He had served in the same position for Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and the late-Thad Cochran. He served as chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party from 2008-2011. And White also worked for MDOT under former Central District Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999-2005.
White’s political acumen has served him well over the last six-plus months. He has been able to leverage relationships with the commission and other state leaders. Most recently, he’s been on a tour of the state talking with lawmakers and local leaders about the federal transportation bill that was passed.
His state tour has been an important, and in some cases, difficult undertaking. There was a lot of misunderstanding as to how the federal money is able to be used. He had the unenviable task of explaining to some lawmakers that pet projects they wanted for their districts wouldn’t qualify under the federal guidelines placed on the funds.
Through it all, White has done a tremendous job. And it seems his good work is paying off. Hosemann referred his confirmation to the Senate Transportation Committee, which is where it belongs.
Likewise, legislative watchers expect lawmakers to pass an MDOT budget with the funding that — along with the federal money — will help to significantly shrink the infrastructure maintenance deficit facing the state.
While nothing is a given, White’s confirmation should face no opposition. He has a proven track record of working for the good of Mississippi, and his work leading MDOT in this short amount of time has healed a lot of wounds. He deserves a quick and unanimous confirmation.