Mayor Todd Jordan has made restructuring the Development Services Department and bringing stricter code enforcement to the city a major priority early in his administration. The results have been immediate, visible and positive.
Known colloquially as the Third Floor, the Development Services Department is a crucial aspect of municipal governance for a city that continues to grow and expand. While past administrations have done an admirable job and Tupelo has enjoyed impressive growth for decades, Jordan saw a need to restructure in order to meet the evolving demands of such growth.
What is taking place with the Third Floor and a renewed focus on code enforcement will help position Tupelo on stronger footing for economic development, a burst of residential building and the expansion of quality of life developments.
Among the changes is breaking out code enforcement and providing more inspectors. Doing so will ensure better safety and a desired uniformity for development. Whether it is the destruction of dilapidated buildings or clearing a backlog of inspections, this piece of the restructuring is most welcome.
Another step toward improving code enforcement would be to cross-train other city employees to identify and report obvious violations. Police officers and Public Works employees, for example, are routinely spread throughout the city and see much more than others. By training them to spot certain possible code violations and encouraging them to report those directly to Development Services would help make the city even more proactive in addressing issues.
Past that, it is clear leaders and particularly the Jordan administration is laser-focused on addressing city infrastructure issues that can mean the difference between prosperity and ruin.
Each council member is pushing multiple proposals, and in every case the administration has prioritized roads, water, sewer, drainage and related infrastructure projects over recreational pursuits. While we maintain that recreation and quality of life projects are vital to attracting and retaining younger professionals, it is also good to see a coherent and uniform plan for growth.
As the Daily Journal continues a series of articles looking at priorities in each ward, the administration has been consistent in addressing the wishlist of each council person. Jordan has repeatedly said that recreational projects will likely not be addressed until at least next year. Likewise, he has consistently held that any public funds will go toward recreational projects that address a wide public need or desire, eschewing public funding for more niche projects, even seemingly popular ones like a golf course renovation.
Overall, it is this consistent, uniform and focused planning that can serve Tupelo well as it continues to experience growth in several geographic regions, whether downtown and along the Jackson Street corridor in the heart of the city or on the outskirts as residential developments continue to expand.