Chatter about the weather this spring has mostly centered on how it hasn't much felt like spring. Cooler weather has meant a delay to the warmer weather that signals the coming summer.
But one thing that has helped usher in spring is festival season, and with it the warmer temperatures have finally started to come.
Seeing the side streets blocked off early on a Friday signaled that Bud & Burgers was on its way, and with it people flocked to downtown Tupelo for a good time.
Wine Downtown followed the next weekend, along with the ever-popular Blue Suede Cruise. Yes, there was a little rain, but that didn't stop the crowds — neither participants or spectators.
Most recently, the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival returned, with hundreds of people crowding around the courthouse or enjoying the weather at Fairpark.
Not to mention, local runners dominated this year's Gumtree 10K, which was an added bonus.
And we'd be remiss not to mention what's coming up on June 7-11 — well into the summer. The Tupelo Elvis Festival will marks its 25th anniversary, and we expect spectacular crowds filling our city.
It's always great to see such activity in the downtown and surrounding areas. It's a tremendous testament to Tupelo and all the hard work by the countless people who put in so much time to make these events happen.
It's also a nice reflection of the community that we have built and continue to foster. The investments in downtown and other areas of the city to ensure the highest possible recreational quality of life is important. Those who experience it are more likely to make connections that will help keep them here for years to come.
Of course, there are so many other things happening throughout our city and area every week, filling our parks, convention centers, entertainment venues, sidewalks and more with crowds. We must never rest on our laurels when it comes to offering these types of events. They are vital to building and maintaining a strong community. And those who work so hard to do so should deserve our sincerest gratitude.
