On New Year's Eve, hundreds of people flooded downtown Tupelo and Fairpark to usher in 2023. The tremendous event represented a monumental amount of planning and coordination among different groups. In the end, it was a great way for people across the area to come together to fellowship, relax and, yes, party!
The event was an terrific way for members of the community to unite in celebration of the close of one year and the opening of another.
It was also a great example of community building.
Getting involved in the activities our communities provide is an often overlooked, but extremely important, role in strengthening where we live. These events are more than just good fun; they represent a chance to learn about others who live and work here and build a sense of togetherness. Sometimes, these events support great community causes — Dancing Like the Stars, for example, which each year raises money to fund the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
There are countless ways for people to get involved in their communities in fun and relaxing ways. Some of these events and activities are aimed at the community at large; others target specific interests or age groups. For instance, the Tupelo Young Professionals offers regular after-hours events. The main goal is simple: Help build stronger relationships among people of similar age. You can network there, and speakers are often a part of the events, but at their core the events are social opportunities to build a stronger community.
There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities. Northeast Mississippi is home to a broad selection of nonprofits and service organizations whose entire focus are addressing the specific needs of where we live and work. Each and every one of them can use our volunteer support. The Daily Journal covers their efforts constantly, and whenever possible, we provide ways people can get involved.
The efforts of some of these groups were on display just before Thanksgiving. When United Furniture laid off nearly its entire workforce — some 1,500 of whom are from here in Northeast Mississippi — numerous groups came together to put on job fairs, provide financial aid, ensure gifts would be under Christmas trees and so much more. This would not have been possible without countless volunteers.
Tupelo and the surrounding areas have always been known for their strong community spirit. When our area is hit by major negative events, like United's closing, it is easy to see everyone jump into action. But between those major events, there are still so many needs and people who are working hard to meet them.
And they can use more help. So in 2023, we encourage everyone to focus on community building.
There are a lot of great things happening throughout Northeast Mississippi, and we should celebrate those. We should take advantage of the festivals and events where we can enjoy ourselves and discover new things about our communities.
We should also become more involved. Regardless of your interests, there are opportunities to volunteer — health care, homeless, elderly, youth, arts, education, sports, events and more. And volunteerism doesn't have to take up all of your free time. Pick one thing, and get as involved as you can — even if that is one day a month or a few days one month out of the year.
Our communities are what we make of them. This year, let's focus on building them even stronger than they already are.
