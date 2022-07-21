The Federal Bureau of Investigation satellite office in Oxford should remain where it is. Moving it is illogical on several levels, the least of which being a waste of money on an unnecessary expense that is likely driven more by politics than law enforcement.
Local and state officials from Oxford and Lafayette County confirmed reports that the FBI is considering closing the Oxford office and relocating personnel to somewhere in the Delta — likely Greenville or Greenwood.
For its part, the Bureau is saying little, neither confirming nor denying such a move is being considered or why it is being considered (as seems apparent, regardless of their tight lips). Katie Greenleaf, a spokesperson for the bureau’s Jackson office, only said the FBI is “actively engaged with all of our state and local partners, including those in Greenville.”
Therefore, we are left with nothing more than guesses as to why the FBI would even consider moving the Oxford office to the Delta. Most of those guesses would be uneducated, given the lack of information — number of cases in a geographic area or some unfathomably significant cost savings being the obvious two.
In fact, the only educated guess would be that politics are at play. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and, by virtue of his long tenure, has some sway in Washington among Democrats. His handling of the January 6 Committee has also raised his profile. It makes sense that he would do whatever he could for his district, and this would qualify.
As Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill pointed out, keeping the FBI office in her city is, at least in part, "an economic development issue." It creates jobs by drawing other federal offices and private attorneys to locate there.
State Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, said most federal prosecutions in the northern division are held in the federal courthouse in Oxford. In theory, if the FBI office is moved, more of those trials could start taking place at the federal courthouse in Greenville, another potential economic driver for that area.
But this is simply robbing Peter to pay Paul. Creating jobs and improving the fiscal health of the Delta are worthy goals, but doing so at the cost of another part of the state is not a net gain for Mississippi and an overall waste of state and federal taxpayer money.
Furthermore, Oxford is already home to several other federal agencies that coordinate with the FBI. It is a law enforcement hub that works well. Dismantling it is foolhardy.
Thankfully any decision of this nature must garner at least U.S. Senate approval. Hopefully Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both Republicans, will see to it that such a move does not take place.